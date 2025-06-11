US firms join forces to test device that can generate mind-boggling amount of power: 'This provides an engineering foundation'

Two U.S. firms have teamed up to test a first-of-its-kind pulser module — a system designed to store electrical energy needed for nuclear fusion — that is capable of producing a whopping 2 terawatts of power.

As Interesting Engineering reported, Pacific Fusion Corporation and General Atomics plan to test the module, which will deliver four times more power than the average of the entire U.S. electrical grid from a device that can fit inside a shipping container.

If distributed on a commercial scale, the device has the potential to transform society and could lead to significantly lower energy bills and greater efficiency.

Nuclear fusion is the process that powers stars, and scientists believe we're closer than ever to harnessing this immense power to meet the world's demand. Widespread fusion power generation would unlock virtually limitless clean energy to power our needs without the harmful pollution that comes from burning fossil fuels.

Fusion will likely play a major role in helping combat the climate crisis, as it generates nearly 4 million times more energy than dirty fuels, per the International Energy Forum.

In 2024, a Pacific Fusion team proved that the components of each module were capable of generating the intense energy needed to power fusion reactions. They conducted 100 consecutive tests in a single day to demonstrate the system's performance and plan to use 150 modules for the next demonstration.

"We're delivering the most power-dense, line replaceable unit in fusion history using modular components that can be mass-manufactured at low cost," Keith LeChien, Pacific Fusion's co-founder and chief technology officer, said in a press release.

"This provides an engineering foundation for fusion energy systems that deliver reliable, firm, and affordable power and heat," LeChien added.

According to General Atomics, Pacific Fusion raised over $900 million in funding in 2024 to develop technology for "net facility gain," where the energy output exceeds the stored input. The collaboration marks a huge step forward in the endeavor to produce fusion energy at a society-wide scale, with current efforts focused on "full-scale fusion power plant components, such as system operations, cryogenics, manufacturing at production scale, and target fabrication."

Fusion energy is essential to our clean energy mix, as reactors can operate continuously and provide a stable power source to complement intermittent renewables, such as wind and solar. While you can't have a fusion power plant at home, solar panels are a great way to save money on energy bills while reducing your home's pollution output. If you're interested in checking out quotes from vetted local installers, EnergySage provides free tools that make it easy to go solar, and you can save up to $10,000 on installations with its service.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.