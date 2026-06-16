Bacteria in abandoned oil wells may be generating harmful gases at 1,000 times the previously estimated rate

The saga further showed how even remnants of the fossil-fuel industry harm people and communities in multiple ways.

A new study is raising fresh concerns about what happens after oil and gas wells stop producing.

As a McGill University-led team uncovered, these wells may continue leaking methane for years, and some of that gas could be coming from underground microbes, not just leftover fossil deposits.

What happened?

Researchers found that methane generated by microbes may be escaping from nonproducing oil and gas wells at about 1,000 times the previously estimated rate.

"This study implies that nonproducing oil and gas wells could continue to emit microbial methane long after the targeted formation has been fully depleted," the study's co-author, Mary Kang, said in the release.

They collected samples from 401 nonproducing wells across Canada, with much of that work centered in Western Canada, where more than 90% of the country's nonproducing wells are.

In the sampled wells, microbial methane was found at 23% of sites, a clip three times higher than earlier estimates, and another 50% showed traces of it.

In this study, the label "nonproducing wells" covered inactive wells, wells that never produced, and wells that had stopped producing.

Across Canada, there are nearly 500,000 wells in that broad nonproducing category, although methane does not leak from all of them.

The researchers also said most leaks still seem to come from deeper "thermogenic" sources, but methane from shallower, microbe-rich formations may account for more of the problem than previously understood.

Why does it matter?

Methane traps far more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide in the short term, so even relatively small leaks can have an outsized effect on global temperatures.

According to the release, the findings add to earlier work from the same team that found that 12% of polluting wells are responsible for 98% of pollution from this source. That's a sign that cleanup efforts could be more effective if they focus on the biggest polluters, per the researchers.

The saga further showed how even remnants of the fossil-fuel industry can adversely impact people and communities in multiple ways. If old wells are quietly leaking more methane than expected, properly plugging them could be an important step for both climate and community safety.

What are people saying?

Kang noted that finding the exact origin of methane pollution remains tricky.

"The exact source of this methane is often unclear because the subsurface is a complex system with multiple gas-bearing formations," she said, per the release.

While the study made it clear that there is a problem brewing underground, how exactly the methane escapes, navigates underground, and then enters the atmosphere will be important to discern in the future.

"Our results raise the question of whether the studied wells were above microbial methane-containing formations, and whether they provide a pathway for this microbial methane to migrate into the atmosphere," co-author Gianni Micucci said.

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