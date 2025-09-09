Nissan announces game-changing upgrade that could transform its EVs: 'Companies are pouring money into this tech'

"We have to appreciate the scientists for all the effort."

Nissan is embarking on a new partnership that will work towards its first EVs powered by all-solid-state batteries, which could put the auto manufacturer ahead of the competition.

U.S.-based LiCAP Technologies and Nissan are focusing on a dry electrode production process for all-solid-state EV batteries at a mass scale, according to Electrek.

Solid-state batteries work by having electrons flow through a solid material instead of a liquid or gel. The new dry electrode technology being developed by Nissan and LiCAP eliminates the need for drying and solvent recovery, thereby reducing manufacturing costs and environmental impacts.

The automaker plans to equip its EVs with the new solid-state batteries by 2028, and it is heavily concentrating efforts on research and development to further speed up the process.

There's plenty of reason to be hopeful for the "holy grail" of EV batteries, as Electrek referred to them. Solid-state batteries can hold much more energy than a traditional lithium-ion battery, allowing for a greater range, according to Inside Climate News.

They can also reduce the carbon footprint of EVs by 39%, according to research from Transport and Environment, summarized by Reuters. These batteries also minimize the need for mining lithium and the waste and pollution associated with the practice, according to AZO CleanTech.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

EVs are already a significant step in reducing the environmental impacts of transportation and long-term car ownership costs.

Those financial savings can be further enhanced by using home solar panels to charge your EV. EnergySage can help you find vetted local installers and reduce the upfront costs of installation by up to $10,000.

Nissan isn't the only company or business looking into the future of solid-state batteries. Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Honda, and Porsche are all working to bring the technology into their fleets.

In the comments on Electrek's article, people were excited for Nissan and other companies' work.

"Companies are pouring money into this tech," one person wrote. "It's going to happen soon enough and then only get better with competition."

Another added, "Whenever we get a successful SSB, it will blow away ICE [internal combustion engine] from all modes of transportation. We have to appreciate the scientists for all the effort."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.