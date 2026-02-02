Officials scramble to contain rare disease after first cases in years: 'The situation is under constant monitoring'

Authorities in several countries have rapidly joined forces in hopes of preventing the spread of a virus with a high fatality rate, according to the Guardian.

What's happening?

The Indian Health Ministry has confirmed two cases of Nipah virus in the state of West Bengal since December.

A study published in November in the Journal of Infection and Public Health observed that the pathogen "has emerged as a significant public health threat" in South and Southeast Asia, with cases often stemming from the consumption of tainted raw date palm sap.

Nipah virus is zoonotic, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. Like many zoonoses, bats and pigs are major vectors.

While bats transmit the illness asymptomatically, sickened pigs are the primary "amplifying hosts" for the disease, according to a communication — updated in 2021 — from the Swine Health Information Center. Meanwhile, bats in the affected region often nest in date palm trees.

Indian officials quickly identified approximately 200 individuals at potential risk of Nipah virus exposure through contact with the two people confirmed to have contracted it, according to the Guardian.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Authorities have stated, "Enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, and field investigations … ensured timely containment of the cases."

Why is this concerning?

The JIPH study emphasized the ease with which humans could become infected through the "culturally cherished seasonal delicacy" of raw date palm sap, with date palm trees commonly home to bats.

In August 2025, researcher Rick Jarman told Inside Climate News that rising global temperatures could expand the range of bats "into new areas and [increase] the risk of … spillover events to humans and livestock" of the highly fatal zoonotic disease.

A "case fatality rate" is a metric epidemiologists use to gauge the severity of risk a pathogen poses. It estimates the number of deaths per confirmed case. By some estimates, the Nipah virus has a case fatality rate of 40% to 75% or higher, depending on the strain, its severity, care setting, and facility capacity.

There are no known effective treatments for Nipah, and a vaccine, while in development, has not yet been approved. As such, clinicians can only manage the symptoms and provide supportive care.

According to a January 29 fact sheet from the World Health Organization, the time between exposure to the Nipah virus and the development of symptoms is typically 3 to 14 days. However, incubation periods as long as 45 days have been recorded.

The WHO noted that while most people who survived Nipah made a full recovery, roughly 20% developed "long-term neurologic conditions" as a result of their infection.

What's being done about it?

As the Guardian noted, the two recent cases of Nipah virus were of particular concern because no regional cases had been detected since 2007.

Authorities across South and Southeast Asia remain on high alert, with Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam instituting screening measures like temperature checks at airports and other border crossings.

"The situation is under constant monitoring and all necessary public health measures are in place," the Indian Health Ministry shared.

In the long term, addressing rising temperatures as a driver of vector range expansion and habitat disruption as a driver of the human-wildlife encounters that can bring people and infected animals into closer proximity has the potential to mitigate the risks of dangerous zoonotic diseases.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.