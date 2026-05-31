The ES9 is another sign of how quickly premium EVs are advancing.

Chinese automaker Nio has taken the wraps off the ES9, a massive three-row electric SUV that the company says is the largest battery-electric SUV ever produced in China.

As reported by Electrek, the new flagship delivers 697 horsepower, up to 385 miles of claimed range, and a starting price that comes in lower than many had expected.

What's happening?

Nio has now officially launched the ES9, with deliveries beginning May 28. The SUV measures 17.6 feet long and rides on a 3,250-millimeter wheelbase, placing it in the same size class as ultra-large luxury SUVs such as the Cadillac Escalade IQ.

The company set the starting price for the Executive Premium Edition at RMB 498,000, or about $69,000. Shoppers who choose Nio's Battery-as-a-Service program can bring that upfront cost down to roughly $54,000 by renting the battery rather than buying it.

That price is about $4,100 below the pre-sale figure Nio announced in April. Higher trims are priced at about $77,000 and $87,000 before the battery-rental discount.

The ES9's headline specs are also aimed squarely at the premium market. It pairs dual-motor all-wheel drive rated at 520 kilowatts with a 102-kilowatt-hour pack, a claimed 620 kilometers of CLTC range, a 900-volt architecture, 5C charging, and Nio's battery-swapping system, which the automaker says can replace the pack in about three minutes.

Why does it matter?

The ES9 is another sign of how quickly premium EVs are advancing, especially in China's fiercely competitive auto market. It is not just large, it is also packed with luxury features aimed at executive buyers, including zero-gravity seats in the second row, a conferencing setup, and a 47-speaker audio system.

Lower sticker prices, more charging flexibility, and better technology are becoming more common across the segment. Many EVs also offer lower fueling costs and reduced maintenance compared with gas-powered SUVs, including oil changes and many engine-related repairs.

Nio also appears to be trying to distinguish itself from rivals such as the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and Li Auto L9 by offering a bigger cabin and access to its battery-swap network. That swap system has become one of the company's biggest selling points in China, where it recently passed 100 million cumulative swaps.

Whether the ES9 becomes a breakout hit remains an open question, but it adds another high-end electric option in a segment long dominated by large, expensive gas vehicles.

What can I do?

Faster charging, longer range, and more flexible ownership options are becoming more common, and many EVs already offer lower fueling costs and reduced maintenance compared with gas cars — particularly with skyrocketing gas prices.

Charging at home is also typically far cheaper than relying on public chargers, and Level 1 charging can be done from a normal outlet. Qmerit is helping homeowners who are interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers that can fully recharge a car in a matter of hours, such as overnight, by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can push EV savings even further, since charging with your own power is cheaper than using public stations or drawing electricity from the grid. If interested, check out EnergySage to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations by curating competitive bids.

For now, Nio is betting that an executive-focused EV with a lower-than-expected price and rapid battery swaps will stand out.

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