Government takes extreme measures in attempt to finally eradicate age-old disease: 'Today, we have taken a decisive and deliberate action'

In a bold new move by Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory to combat one of its most persistent health challenges, it has launched an initiative to eliminate malaria within the region.

Malaria is still a significant health concern in Nigeria, and endemic diseases — diseases that are constant in a particular area — like malaria are responsible for nearly 60% of all outpatient visits to healthcare facilities in the country.

"Today, we have taken a decisive and deliberate action to fight malaria," said FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. "Malaria remains a leading cause of death among children under five and women."

"Nigeria is responsible for 27 per cent of global malaria prevalence, the highest figure in the world," said Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, the FCT Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat. "1.4 million people in the FCT suffer from malaria. The FCT population is between 5 to 6 million, making it 5 percent of malaria prevalence."

In the article, the newly announced elimination program is a multifaceted approach, which includes supplying free test kits and offering free treatment with medicines. By giving free access to these treatments, the initiative hopes not just to ensure that the disease's prevalence will be quelled now but for years to come.

The direct human implications of this initiative can not be understated, but neither can the environmental undertones that are tied to this project.

There is a connection between the rising temperature of the planet and the instability of vaccine storage, which would lead to an increased prevalence of the diseases that could have otherwise been avoidable.

Moreover, mosquito-borne diseases thrive better under warmer temperatures, and one model even projects a 20% increase in these diseases across four Brazilian cities over the next thirty years.

Because of how high the stakes are, this initiative is a big step for global human health. Similar initiatives have also been proven to be successful, including a cutting-edge technological development that could eradicate the parasite responsible for malaria.

This initiative by the FCT is a beacon of hope and a model for other areas that are also dealing with malaria outbreaks. Through this medical intervention, there is a renewed optimism that malaria can be controlled, saving the human population — and the planet.

"We want to kick out malaria from the FCT and Nigeria as a whole," Fasawe said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.