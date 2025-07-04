Startup launches innovative facility that could be game-changer for local farmers: 'Natural advantages'

Nigeria's first industrial-scale biochar production site came online in early May. It will significantly contribute to the country's efforts to reduce carbon pollution and adopt sustainable agricultural practices.

As Environment+Energy Leader reported, the facility is located in the town of Iwuru in southern Nigeria and was launched by the climate tech startup Releaf Earth, which "[harnesses] African agriculture to heal Earth's climate," per its website.

The company set a target of removing 40,000 tonnes (roughly 44,100 tons) of carbon dioxide equivalents by 2030, with plans to scale to 100,000 tonnes (around 110,000 tons) in the future, according to Carbon Herald.

Because the biochar facility is connected to existing food processing equipment, it provides a cost-effective and efficient solution to help the country achieve carbon neutrality while boosting agricultural yields. Biochar is a charcoal-like substance created from heated biomass (such as crop residues or wood) primarily used to improve soil health, increase carbon storage, and potentially reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers.

The new biochar site converts palm kernel shells into biochar through pyrolysis — a process that enables carbon to remain stable in soil for hundreds or even thousands of years. Farmers also benefit from more nutritious and abundant crops, partly due to higher soil quality but also because biochar acts as a sponge, holding on to water and nutrients for plants.

Environment+Energy Leader explained that in field trials, farmers reported that adding biochar to their soil improved crop yields by more than 20% and significantly boosted soil health.

Along with reducing its impact on the planet, the biochar facility will provide rural farmers with an opportunity to earn extra income through the sale of carbon credits. Carbon Herald noted that Releaf expects the plant to boost the incomes of agricultural communities by roughly 50%, which will drastically improve their quality of life.

Africa is well positioned to reap the benefits of biochar plants, as it produces over 1 billion tons of biomass each year, per E+E Leader. Turning some of this agricultural waste into carbon-capturing biochar is a win for the continent's economy and progress toward a sustainable future.

"Africa has natural advantages to lead carbon removal globally," Ikenna Nzewi, CEO and co-founder of Releaf Earth, told Business Day.

"Our goal is to prove the commercial viability of biochar with our operations, and then empower other food processors to adopt this model. We believe this can build resilience for smallholder farmers and showcase African leadership in climate innovation," Nzewi added.

