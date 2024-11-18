Scientists make disturbing discovery after analyzing newborn rodents' organs: 'The next step is to understand … what that means'

Scientists were alarmed to discover newborn rodents' organs contained micro- and nanoplastics after maternal exposure, leading them to call for further research into the matter, according to a media release from Rutgers University.

What's happening?

Researchers from Rutgers University exposed six pregnant rats to aerosolized food-grade plastic powder over 10 days (pregnancies in rats generally last 21-23 days, per a study published in Clinical Anatomy and Physiology of Exotic Species).

After testing two newborns 14 days after birth, the team determined that both young rats (one male, one female) had plastic particles in their hearts, kidneys, lungs, and brain tissue. The control group, on the other hand, had no plastic particles present.

🗣️ Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Why are these findings important?

According to the release, the Rutgers Health team chose to study rats because maternal and fetal blood aren't in direct contact during circulation — similar to human pregnancies.

The fact that the newborns' organs contained plastics suggests a public health issue may be looming. Scientists have found a "strong correlation" between micro- and nanoplastics exposure and impaired immune function, heart problems, and cancer, among other serious complications.

"These results raise concerns for the toxicological impacts associated with [micro-nanoplastic particulates] exposure, maternal-fetal health, and systemic MNPs particle deposition," the researchers wrote in the study, published in Science of the Total Environment.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

It is difficult, if not impossible, to escape exposure to micro- and nanoplastics (tinier than their five-millimeter micro counterparts), as they've been found just about everywhere on the planet, from high mountain peaks to deep ocean waters. Another study even found microplastic fibers in the breath of dolphins.

What can be done about this?

Phoebe A. Stapleton, the study's senior author and an associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Rutgers, hopes that her team's initial findings will spur policymakers to support further research into the potential impact of micro- and nanoplastics, according to the release.

"Nobody wants plastic in their liver. Now that we know it's there — as well as in other organs — the next step is to understand why and what that means," Stapleton said, explaining that more knowledge about the particles' effects could help protect public health.

"Without answers, we can't have policy change," she added. "I don't think we'll ever get rid of plastics altogether. … But I do think we might get to a point where we'll have some policies to indicate which ones are less toxic than others."

To the latter point, some promising developments are underway. For example, researchers in Australia are working on compostable plastics derived from biomaterials rather than dirty fuels.

You can limit your exposure to microplastics at home by storing and heating food in reusable containers made from alternative materials, including silicone.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.