"This marks 2 quarters in a row where renewables have generated over 90% of New Zealand's electricity."

New Zealand just posted one of its cleanest power quarters ever with a little help from Mother Nature.

In the first three months of 2026, renewables generated 94.5% of the country's electricity, with solar output hitting a record high and making the nation's future clean-energy targets look far more attainable, per the nation's latest Energy Quarterly.

What happened?

Those results represent a sharp rise from the 83.2% renewable share recorded in the same quarter last year, as New Zealand's Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment reported. Hydro, wind, and solar all played a role in the increase.

The quarterly report noted that solar generation reached a record 373 gigawatt-hours, aided by strong summer conditions and new capacity at projects the MBIE highlighted, including Pāmu Rā ki Whitianga and the Te Herenga o Te Rā project near Ōpōtiki.

"A favourable mix of strong hydro inflows, increased wind output, and a 50% year-on-year increase in solar generation helped keep renewable electricity generation high this quarter," MBIE domains manager Amapola Generosa said in a press release.

Even though net generation increased 1.9% from a year earlier, fossil fuel use fell sharply. Gas-fired generation fell 67%, coal generation fell 66%, and MBIE said planned outages at Huntly Power Station also contributed to lower coal use, the report noted.

"Declining domestic gas production and ongoing global uncertainty continue to influence prices and supply across the wider energy system," Generosa said of the fossil fuels market.

Why does it matter?

A power grid getting this much of its electricity from renewable sources means fewer air pollutants from burning coal and gas, less exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets, and a better chance of keeping electricity cleaner as demand rises.

Potential effects include more stable energy costs, better air quality, and a more resilient electricity system.

Due to its low reliance on fossil fuels, New Zealand was somewhat cushioned against the effects of the war in Iran.

In June, the New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade cautioned that "the impact of the Iran conflict, including petrochemical supply chain disruption and the jump in fuel prices in New Zealand," is beginning to impact consumer confidence and domestic economic data.

However, Generosa said in the press release, "Fuel imports remained stable despite disruption to global shipping routes following the early March closure of the Strait of Hormuz."

What are people saying?

Generosa described the quarter as a milestone.

"This marks two quarters in a row where renewables have generated over 90% of New Zealand's electricity, and the highest share for a March quarter since 1980," she noted in the release.

Outside factors still play a major role for renewables, as Generosa alluded to.

"Overall, the results reflect the strong impact of weather on New Zealand's electricity system, with high rainfall and wind conditions driving increased renewable generation," she concluded.

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