New York pauses new AI data centers as Hochul listens to a rare bipartisan backlash

"It's my responsibility to take action and lead."

New York is putting a key piece of the artificial intelligence buildout on hold, and a USA Today column has argued it's a politically savvy move by the leader at the helm.

By stopping environmental permits for proposed data centers, Gov. Kathy Hochul made New York the first state to take that step statewide as resistance to the facilities spreads across the political spectrum.

What happened?

On July 14, Hochul issued an executive order that suspends environmental permitting for new data centers while state officials and lawmakers determine how to regulate them.

The order focuses on infrastructure that is increasingly central to AI and signals a wider shift in how elected leaders are approaching it.

A recent Gallup poll reported that about 70% of Americans somewhat or strongly oppose having data centers built in their communities, including Democrats, Republicans, and independents. That makes it a popular move for New Yorkers of all political leanings.

"As data center development threatens to hike up utility bills, deplete our natural resources, and create uncertainty for New Yorkers, it's my responsibility to take action and lead," Hochul explained in a statement.

Resistance to data centers has surfaced at public meetings across the country, where residents have objected to the projects over noise, water consumption, pollution, and their large industrial footprint.

USA Today emphasized that no other governor has taken the same statewide approach so far, despite its likely popularity.

In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills vetoed legislation that could have produced a moratorium, and in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom did not sign similar legislation despite local bans in some communities.

Why does it matter?

The expansion of AI is deeply connected to the electric grid because the data centers that support it need vast amounts of power to keep servers and cooling equipment operating nonstop.

That level of demand can strain local utilities and water systems and may raise costs for residents, even though AI also carries possible benefits.

The worries are not limited to energy and water. As AI becomes more woven into everyday life and major industries, critics have also warned about security risks, misuse, and other unintended effects.

New York's move shows how quickly AI-related growth is forcing changes in environmental and energy policy. Given how much money is behind AI, the move shows just how much backlash there is to data centers coming into communities.

What's being done?

Rather than allowing additional projects to advance before rules are in place, Hochul's order freezes permitting as state leaders weigh what stricter oversight should include.

A moratorium is only a temporary solution. The larger question is whether states will establish lasting standards for where data centers can be built, how much water and electricity they can consume, what pollution controls they must follow, and how nearby communities will be protected.

Public pressure has already shaped some decisions, with residents showing up at hearings and urging officials to respond.

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