State lawmakers want to fine e-bike riders for dangerous modification: '[It's] the biggest concern right now'

The fast adoption of the machines has led to a hodgepodge of rules and regulations surrounding their usage.

A bill in the Florida Legislature would regulate electric bicycles by enacting licensing requirements.

House Bill 243 proposes that Class 3 e-bike riders must hold a driver's license or learner's permit, Bay News 9 reported. Class 3 e-bikes use throttles to reach speeds up to 28 mph. E-bikes that exceed that threshold would be classified as electric motorcycles.

"[The bill] would also add questions about electric bicycles and motorized scooters to the driver's license exam," the station said.

The Florida Highway Patrol as well as state police departments and sheriff's offices would have to log the type of e-machine and age of its operator when there's a crash as well. Modifying an e-bike could be punished with a $100 fine.

Like driving an electric vehicle, riding an e-bike will save you money on fuel and maintenance if you swap out trips in a gas-powered automobile. No more oil changes, tuneups, or popping the hood to see what's wrong.

The fast adoption of the machines, however, has led to a hodgepodge of rules and regulations surrounding their usage. Sunshine State lawmakers are working to "prevent traffic incidents,injuries, and fatalities involving such bicycles," according to the legislation.

This could be especially important for children who ride e-bikes and those who modify them, as one e-bike business owner told Bay News 9.

"I see them speeding past the posted speed limit, and they're not pedaling. They're motorized by either electrical or even regular motors. I think that's the biggest concern right now within the industry," EBike Adventures of St. Pete's Drew Pomeroy said.

Even with an e-bike's pedal-assist technology, users get more exercise than traditional cyclists, according to one study. Class 1 e-bikes, which can reach 20 mph but don't have throttles, were most effective in this regard.

The clean rides also help to reduce pollution when they supplant internal combustion engine vehicles and similar modes of transportation. This means cleaner air in your neighborhood and a cooler future.

For longer trips, an EV is comparably appealing, saving you money on gas and maintenance and bettering the environment. Charging at home is significantly cheaper than using public chargers, and Qmerit can help you install a Level 2 EV charger by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels is another way to save money, as you harvest free energy from the sun. If you have an EV, a solar system will dramatically increase the associated savings.

With TCD's Solar Explorer, you can connect with vetted installers and get competitive bids, saving up to $10,000 on an installation. EnergySage is another partner that makes it simple to receive quotes, gather information about available incentives, and save on going solar.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.