Experts raise concerns over worsening trend impacting people's mental health: 'It's vitally important'

People's connection to nature has declined by 60% in the last 200 years and will continue to do so unless we make it a priority to reverse this trend, new research suggests.

What's happening?

The Guardian summarized the study, which found that the decline corresponded with the disappearance of nature-oriented words such as river, moss, and blossom from books.

Study author Miles Richardson, a professor of nature connectedness at the University of Derby, also used computer modeling to predict that future generations will continue to lose awareness of nature as it disappears from sight in increasingly built-up neighborhoods. Meanwhile, parents will no longer pass on a sense of natural heritage.

Why is nature important?

In addition to the obvious benefits of nature, such as providing us with clean air, water, food, and habitat for animals, it also has a positive effect on our health.

For instance, one study found that spending just 10 minutes outside can help adults with mental illness. Research has also linked time spent in green spaces with reduced risk for health concerns such as anxiety, depression, stress, obesity, and Type 2 diabetes.

"It's vitally important for our own mental health as well. It unites people and nature's well-being," Richardson told the Guardian. "There's a need for transformational change if we're going to change society's relationship with nature."

What's being done about the nature crisis?

Richardson advocates for interventions such as introducing children to nature at a young age and radically greening urban spaces, the Guardian reported. However, he said such changes would need to be fairly radical. For instance, a city may need to be 10 times greener to reverse declines in nature connection, Richardson suggests.

The good news is that a number of cities already have their eyes on greening up. For instance, Phoenix plans to plant 27,000 new trees to help combat rising temperatures. And other cities like Hanford, California, and Andover, Massachusetts, are also planning to put more trees in the ground.

