Aerospace company announces game-changing new passenger aircraft that could change the aviation industry: 'On the brink of a transformative shift'

A San Diego-based aerospace company could revolutionize the aviation industry with their first passenger aircraft. According to Environment+Energy Leader, Natilus has just unveiled a commercial jet that offers a more sustainable form of travel.

Known as the Horizon, Natilus' aircraft is a unique blended-wing-body design, which allows the aircraft's wings and main body to seamlessly integrate. The feature ultimately makes the aircraft more sustainable and efficient because it reduces wetted area and drag.

As a result, the Horizon uses 30% less fuel than traditional tube-and-wing aircrafts. It also flies at reduced noise levels, providing a quieter ride for passengers.

"The commercial aviation industry is looking for real solutions to become more sustainable, more efficient, and more profitable," CEO and co-founder of Natilus Aleksey Matyushev told Environment+Energy Leader. "With the Horizon, we're introducing improved aviation economics that benefit the industry while helping safeguard our planet for future generations."

Along with its sustainable features, Natilus' Horizon also provides 40% more interior volume compared to traditional aircrafts. This feature allows airlines to customize seating and cabin configurations for up to 200 passengers.

The best part? Horizon will be compatible with existing airport infrastructure, so airlines looking to modernize their fleet won't have to break the bank.

Flying is one of the most carbon-intensive forms of transportation, according to the International Energy Agency. By developing sustainable solutions for aircraft design, aviation companies can significantly reduce their carbon footprint while also improving the passenger experience.

"Commercial aviation is on the brink of a transformative shift toward both greater efficiency and increased sustainability," Dennis Muilenburg, Chairman and CEO of New Vista Capital and former CEO of the Boeing Company, told Environment+Energy Leader. "The Natilus Horizon aircraft is poised to revolutionize fleet operations, enabling airlines to maximize capacity while delivering an elevated passenger experience."

According to Environment+Energy Leader, Horizon is expected to enter service by 2030 and will hit the market just in time for airlines to meet their net-zero emissions by 2050.

