The site has generated more than 2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Nashville, Tennessee may be able to keep generating solar power from an old landfill site for another 10 years, Axios reported.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell wants to continue the lease for Music City Solar beyond its current term and add battery storage, expanding the role of Nashville's first community solar installation.

What's happening?

According to Axios, O'Connell has proposed renewing Nashville's agreement for Music City Solar for another decade. The project now occupies a former landfill.

City officials told Axios that the project has been successful since it launched in 2018. The site has generated more than 2 million kilowatt-hours of electricity.

The proposal would further expand the site with battery storage, allowing solar power produced during sunny periods to be saved for use later, including when sunlight is unavailable or demand increases.

Metro Council is expected to consider the updated lease at its Aug. 4 meeting.

Why does it matter?

A major benefit of community solar is that it is not limited to homeowners with roofs suited for panels. As Axios noted, these programs make solar accessible to renters and households that cannot install their own panels.

As rising power bills put pressure on household budgets, community solar gives cities a way to provide lower-cost renewable energy to more people.

Turning a landfill into a solar facility also reclaims damaged or underused land for cleaner infrastructure. Instead of sitting idle, that property is now generating electricity without creating planet-heating pollution.

Adding battery storage could also improve how and when that clean power is used.

What's being done?

Metro Council must now decide whether to approve both the lease extension and the battery addition, according to Axios. If the proposal advances, Nashville could keep a successful clean energy project operating while improving it for the years ahead.

If you're interested in solar for your own home, EnergySage offers free tools that let you compare competitive bids from local installers. The platform allows you to curate options without installers getting your contact information unless you decide to move forward with one.

While community solar is crucial, some areas of the U.S. don't have community solar programs yet. EnergySage's resources can help fill in the gaps by allowing homeowners to explore whether rooftop panels make sense for them.

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