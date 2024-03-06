Boeing and NASA team up to develop ‘ultra green’ aircraft with revolutionary design: ‘We are defining the future of commercial air transportation’

Unlocking electric power potential for air travel is a huge step in the effort to achieve more sustainable and planet-friendly travel.

Experts at NASA and Boeing have come up with something sweet.

The Sugar Volt concept aircraft is a hybrid electric the size of a Boeing 737. But thanks to the addition of electric engines, it is 70% more efficient than its all-fossil fuel counterparts.

The innovation accomplishes the clean feat without compromising size. In fact, it has larger wings than a 737 — and they’re foldable. That’s all according to a report on the aircraft by Supercar Blondie, an online tech publication.

The concept is set to be realized between 2030 and 50, per a Boeing timeline.

It’s a technology most experts considered far-fetched until recently, Boeing technical fellow Marty Bradley said in a video clip shared by Supercar Blondie.

“Everybody laughed,” he said about the mention of electric planes during an aerial tech conference five years ago.

Photo Credit: NASA/The Boeing Company

The concept that Boeing’s team found feasible is similar to a hybrid electric vehicle. The plane plugs in at the airport to charge electric engines meant to supplement gas motors. The fossil burners are needed for takeoff and at certain other times during the flight. But once it is aloft, the electric motors can power the craft.

The longer wings will allow for shorter takeoffs, as well, creating a quieter experience, all per the clip.

Other electric planes are in development, including a transit craft from Joby Aviation that can carry passengers from downtown New York City to John F. Kennedy International Airport in only seven minutes.

The clip notes that Sugar stands for Subsonic Ultra Green Aircraft Research, giving an indication about what NASA expects the Boeing team to develop and the problem it's meant to solve.

The aviation industry accounted for 2% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. The dirty air output is growing at a faster pace than that of railways, ships, and road-based sources, per the report.

The Department of Energy expects demand for jet fuel to skyrocket during the next 30 years. Sustainable aviation fuel is a cleaner biofuel option, and the department says there could even be a “net-negative” air pollution footprint in coming years.

Adding electric engine power to the mix will reduce the reliance on fuel for propulsion. Ideally, planes plugged in to charge at airports will be juiced up by nearby solar arrays or wind turbines.

“We are defining the future of commercial air transportation,” Bradley said.

