Scientists develop ultrathin sheets that can help address pressing global concern: 'Our breakthrough opens new avenues'

The small-scale work is proof that influential breakthroughs don't need to be large in size.

Solar and wind often lead discussions about renewable energy. But experts in Japan are proving that nanosheets can capture excess heat energy generated at factories and homes. The developers call it a crucial step toward a much cleaner future.

The ultrathin manganese oxide sheets were developed by researchers at Tohoku University and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency. Thanks to absorption, adsorption, and intercalation, the fascinating invention can store thermal energy at below 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release.

"Our nanosheets operate using a dual-mode heat storage mechanism, where water molecules are simultaneously absorbed (intercalated) and adsorbed from the atmosphere," graduate student Hiroki Yoshisako, who helped to lead the project, said.

Absorption happens when a material soaks up another substance. Adsorption is when molecules cling to the surface of something. Starchy noodles absorbing water on the stove and sunscreen sticking to human skin are examples of each, according to Science News Explores.

Intercalation is a reversible process that happens when a substance is inserted between existing layers — in this case, water molecules and the manganese oxide nanosheets.

The experts said they already knew the water molecules would enter the layers at around 266 degrees. They were "surprised" when testing showed adsorption happening at less than a relatively cool 140 degrees, "breaking down layered manganese dioxide into ultrathin nanosheets," per the summary.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

As a result, one-and-a-half times more water molecules can be stored. The storage density compared to bulk manganese oxide increased by about 30%, with the ability to work at lower temperatures. Interestingly, the molecules between the layers became solid-like, while the surface ones behaved like a liquid.

Nature detailed how the energy flow works: "Heat is absorbed when the accommodated water is released from the interlayer above (266 degrees) and is stored when the dehydrated state is maintained below the heat storage temperature. … The stored heat is released when water molecules in a moist atmosphere are absorbed into the interlayer."

The team said the findings provide a way to make heat storage on the nanoscale level.

"Our breakthrough opens new avenues for next-generation thermal management solutions — ranging from solar heat storage systems for nighttime use to portable low-temperature waste heat recovery devices," researcher Norihiko L. Okamoto said.

Other nano work happening around the world is equally impressive, albeit hard to see. In Switzerland, a team is using evaporation and nanodevices to make clean water and electricity. At the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, researchers have developed nanorobots that can cling to viruses, opening up fascinating medical possibilities.

The small-scale work is proof that influential breakthroughs don't need to be large in size. In India, energy experts are finding that power can be made from energy generated when low-speed wind passes over water droplets. It's all part of the science that can help us to limit and reduce heat-trapping air pollution that's warming our atmosphere and waters.

NASA reported that oceans have absorbed about 90% of excess heat, which is largely made from burning fossil fuels. Dangerous sea level rise, coral bleaching, ice sheet melting, and more intense hurricanes are among detriments the space agency listed.

Staying informed about how the warming planet is impacting biodiversity is an important way to help us understand why cleaner technology — from giant solar arrays to heat-gathering nanosheets — is important. Investing in cleaner-energy stocks supports businesses that share your planet-friendly values. And simply switching out old lightbulbs for LEDs can cut loads of pollution and save you hundreds of dollars a year.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.