New study reveals overlooked factor that can cause premature aging: 'Urgent need for further investigations'

A new study out of South Korea recently revealed a connection between premature aging and plastic particles.

What's happening?

At this point, the health and environmental risks posed by microplastics are evident.

Microplastics are under five millimeters in size, but a material even smaller than these particles is a more insidious, pervasive problem. Nanoplastics are less than one micrometer in size and are sometimes found in the soft tissue of living organisms, including humans.

The study, led by researchers at Mokpo National University, revealed concerning patterns in the aging process and a link to age-related diseases.

"[Nanoplastics'] ability to disrupt molecular pathways involved in DNA damage, mitochondrial function, and immune responses further implicates them in premature aging," the authors wrote.

The study highlighted the significant proliferation of nanoplastics in our environment, noting that previous research measured air concentrations as high as 154,000 particles per liter in some regions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are nanoplastics concerning?

Plastic is used daily by people across the globe.

Single-use plastics are widely discarded and sent to landfills, while reusable plastics release microplastics and nanoplastics into water supplies when washed and leach chemicals into the foods and beverages they contain.

Plastic has been found nearly everywhere in the world; researchers have even located plastic particles at the ocean's deepest point.

Plastics and their byproducts infiltrate the bodies of animals and plants we consume, tainting the broader food supply.

Unfortunately, by now, plastics are inescapable.

What's being done about nanoplastics?

"By analyzing emerging evidence on their role in senescence and aging, this study highlights potential health risks and underscores the urgent need for further investigations and regulatory measures to mitigate their long-term consequences," the study authors held.

In the meantime, people can help by cutting down on plastic.

The less plastic we use, the less opportunity it has to invade the world around us, and that means more opportunity for humans to create a cleaner future for everyone.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.