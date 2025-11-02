Students create igloo-like structure that could revolutionize housing: 'Cost-effective'

A team of university students from Germany has worked with an unusual material that could revolutionize affordable housing.

According to Interesting Engineering, the group from Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences developed an igloo-like structure made from mushrooms for use in the desert.

Igloos were first used by Indigenous people in cold Arctic climates because snow shelters can keep the inside warm despite freezing temperatures outside.

The German students said that a similar design can be used to keep cool in extremely hot climates.

They created MyGlu, a prototype dome-shaped structure made of mycelium, which is the root-like structure of a fungus. The material is naturally strong, lightweight, flexible, water-resistant, and completely biodegradable. It is also much cheaper than other building materials.

Testing found that MyGlu was successful at insulation, keeping the interior cooler in warm temperatures while also dampening sound.

The students and professors behind this project said they hope to expand research on mycelium-based construction at their university and throughout academia.

"MyGlu impressively demonstrates how cost-effective and climate-neutral construction can be achieved and opens up new avenues for research," said Susanne Rägle, a vice president of research at Frankfurt UAS, per Interesting Engineering.

Structures like this can be particularly useful in crisis situations, such as for refugee camps or in the aftermath of natural disasters. As we face the realities of a warming planet and volatility in the supply chain, research has been dedicated to finding solutions for affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly building materials.

Using something natural, like mushrooms, is much better for the environment than expensive, traditional building materials. Mycelium is considered one of the best available options because it's adaptable and requires little energy to produce.

Tech companies and researchers are already using mycelium and mushrooms to design building blocks, small homes, kayaks, and even earplugs.

The construction industry is responsible for 37% of global planet-warming pollution, according to the United Nations. Mycelium could be the building material of the future, providing a much cleaner alternative.

