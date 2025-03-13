Scientists unveil groundbreaking air filter technology that could change the way we breathe: 'We are just scratching the surface'

The importance of quality air filters has been known for quite some time now. Air filters perform a number of functions, including improving air quality, reducing indoor pollution, and helping systems run more efficiently.

The major drawback is that air filters need to be regularly replaced in order to work at their best. That means for homeowners, an air filter should typically be replaced every three months.

However, a team of researchers has made a breakthrough in the development of revolutionary air filter technology. In a study published in the C Journal of Carbon Research, a team based out of Drexel University presented what they call a "viable alternative to produce high-performance air filters for real-world applications."

The study showcased the effectiveness of MXene-coated polyester textiles in efficiently filtering nanoparticles. Discovered in 2011 at Drexel University, MXenes are a family of two-dimensional materials made up of atomically thin layers of transition metals, carbon, and nitrogen.

According to Michael Waring, a professor at Drexel's College of Engineering and co-author of the study, regular filters struggle to filter the smaller particles in the air. "It can be challenging for common filters to contend with particles less than 100 nanometers, which include those emitted by industrial processes and automobiles," Waring told Phys.org.

The team of researchers also concluded that "MXene textiles for nanoparticle filtration" could offer the possibility of "producing high-efficiency and self-cleaning filters for gas and virus filtration," the study noted.

With a substantially higher rate of efficiency, air filters designed with MXene textiles could prove to offer a longer lifespan. With greater durability, users will not only see more value, but they could throw away fewer air filters.

Since most household air filters are not recyclable, a majority end up in our landfills. The majority of air filters are also made from synthetic materials, which means that they are not considered biodegradable. Fortunately, many MXene particles are biodegradable.

Yury Gogotsi, co-author of the study, spoke about the multi-purpose function of MXenes. "The fact that this highly conductive nanomaterial is also hydrophilic means that it can be dispersed in water to produce a coating that can easily be applied to virtually any substrate, including air filters," Gogotsi said. "We are just scratching the surface of its capabilities."

