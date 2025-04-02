Scientists sound alarm over hidden factor behind debilitating disease: 'Previously unknown associations'

Certain chemicals might increase your risk of developing multiple sclerosis, while others might actually slow the disease's progression, according to research published in the journal Nature Communications.

What's happening?

Scientists examined blood samples from 907 MS patients and 907 matched controls, tracking them for up to 18 years.

They discovered that certain compounds are linked to higher MS risk. For hydroxylated polychlorinated biphenyls (OH-PCBs), a doubling of 4-OH-CB187 levels increased MS odds by 8.1%, while 3-OH-CB153 raised risk by 5.5%.

Yet surprisingly, higher levels of certain per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) — including PFOA, PFOS, and PFDA — were associated with slower disease progression and less disability in those already diagnosed with MS. At least some of the associated effects were stronger in men than women.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS chemicals can be found almost everywhere — in waterproof clothing, non-stick cookware, food packaging, and even drinking water. These "forever chemicals" linger in our bodies and the environment, stubbornly refusing to break down.

The study demonstrates that these substances might affect our immune systems in surprising ways. While chemicals might exacerbate MS risk, they might also slow progress in those already diagnosed.

"These results show previously unknown associations between OH-PCBs and the risk of developing MS, as well as the inverse associations between PFAS exposure and the risk of disability worsening in MS," the researchers noted.

These findings matter for the millions of people worldwide living with MS, illuminating how environmental factors might influence both disease risk and progression.

Although understanding of PFAS health risks is still evolving, exposure to certain levels of some of these chemicals has been linked to other health impacts that include reproductive and developmental effects as well as risks of some cancers.

What can I do to reduce exposure to PFAS?

While scientists continue studying these chemicals and states are floating laws that would ban them, you can limit your PFAS exposure by making slight lifestyle changes.

At home, consider replacing non-stick pans with cast iron, stainless steel, or ceramic alternatives, and skip stain-resistant treatments on furniture and carpets when possible.

Check product labels and generally avoid items with "PTFE" or "fluoro" ingredients. Look for PFAS-free personal care products and cosmetics, which are becoming more widely available.

For food storage, use glass, stainless steel, or ceramic containers instead of plastic, especially when heating meals. These small lifestyle changes can reduce your exposure while saving you money on replacement cookware and household over time — a victory for your health and wallet.

