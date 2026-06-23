3rd-century mosaic in Turkey reveals a youthful river god rarely seen in Anatolian art

So far, only part of the floor has been exposed.

An excavation in Aspendos, Turkey, led to the discovery of a mosaic centered on a young river deity associated with the city where it was found.

What happened?

According to Arkeonews, the mosaic came to light on Theatre Street in Aspendos, the southern Turkish city famed for its exceptionally preserved Roman theater.

The work turned up in Aspendos' East Square, between the plaza and the eastern fortifications, during excavations of a building thought to belong to the early third century A.D.

So far, only part of the floor has been exposed, although the mosaic appears to extend into areas that have not yet been excavated.

At the center is a figure identified as "Young Eurymedon," representing the ancient Eurymedon River, now known as the Köprüçay.

Although Greco-Roman art often included river deities, mosaics from Roman Anatolia seldom show one in a form so specifically tied to a local river.

The figure is shown reclining beside a water-pouring amphora, with reeds both on his head and in his hand, and fish set around him.

Why does it matter?

By focusing on the Eurymedon, the mosaic visually connects Aspendos with the river that supported the city's farming, commerce, and everyday existence.

According to Arkeonews, the building was probably first used as a pool or other water-oriented space and was only later partitioned into smaller rooms after the A.D. 262 earthquake.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said that the mosaic used small tesserae to create subtle color shifts and fine modeling, helping place Aspendos within the broader story of Roman mosaic production in Anatolia.

What are people saying?

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy called the Eurymedon mosaic a find of "great scientific importance," according to Arkeonews, and said it offers valuable evidence for research on Roman Anatolian mosaic art.

Arkeonews likewise emphasized the rarity of the subject, writing that depictions of river gods are "not commonly found in such a local and clearly identifiable form."

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