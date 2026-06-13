Italian students accidentally discover 2,000-year-old Roman villa beneath their school gym

At Liceo Scientifico Cavour, a high school close to the Roman Colosseum, students long passed around stories about hidden spaces beneath the gym floor. Those tales took on new meaning after some teenagers slipped underground and found shadowy corridors that archaeologists later determined were part of an ancient Roman residence.

A school rumor has now turned into a significant archaeological discovery.

What happened?

According to a report from Live Science, after students explored the area below the gym, a history and Latin teacher, Claudia Marino, brought the find to the attention of Rome's Special Superintendency.

Archaeologists started digging under the gym in January 2026 and later identified the underground corridors and chambers as part of a wealthy villa dating to the mid-second century. The site is now known as the Domus Liceo Cavour.

The school stands in a part of Rome associated with prominent figures such as Cicero, Pompey, and Octavian. However, layers of construction in the city have made it difficult for researchers to study what survives underneath the modern city.

The newly uncovered rooms offer a rare glimpse of elite Roman life.

Archaeologists documented floral and figurative frescoes, stucco details along vaulted ceilings, and a mosaic made with large, irregular tiles.

The site also preserves layers of history from different periods. Alongside the ancient artwork, archaeologists documented newer graffiti left by 20th-century students, tourists, and others who ventured below.

In just a single underground complex, nearly 2,000 years of human activity can be seen at once.

Researchers have examined only part of the villa so far, and more digging is under consideration.

Live Science reported that the school and Rome's archaeological superintendency want to make the site accessible to visitors in the future, possibly with students leading tours and helping turn the discovery into an educational resource.

Live Science reported that Marino, who alerted authorities after hearing from students, joined archaeologist Filippo Coarelli in presenting the discovery publicly on May 28.

The domus extends farther beneath the school, suggesting that students may have uncovered only a small piece of the story hidden below their gym floor.

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