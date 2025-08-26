Auto expert reveals 9 best futuristic EVs unveiled at annual luxury auto show

Sue Callaway is cofounder of Glovebox Media and provides expert EV analysis for The Cool Down.

Each year, the middle of August is when those in the know about cars head to the area around Monterey, California, for a dizzying series of vintage races, concours d'elegance events, hypercar shows, auctions, and more.

Monterey Car Week is also where the best-of-the-best choose to unveil their latest and greatest models, including some mind-blowing new EVs. Here were some of our favorites:

Acura RSX Prototype EV concept

Honda's performance brand introduced a concept for its latest compact EV crossover. Acura says the production version is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. in the second half of 2026.

The RSX Prototype showcases a new coupe-like shape with a fastback roofline, dual-motor all-wheel-drive, and all-new driver-adaptive software. Other pluses: It will be built on Honda's next-generation EV platform, offer bidirectional charging, and will be manufactured in North America.

AMG GT XX concept

This sultry four-door boasts a hybrid 1341-horsepower heart. Mercedes AMG says it will go on sale in 2026 to compete with the likes of the Porsche Taycan EV (1,019 horsepower) and the Lucid Air Sapphire (1,234 horsepower). And no, it won't be cheap.

Aston Martin Valhalla

The British automaker's first entry into a series production plug-in hybrid hypercar, the Valhalla, will cost in the neighborhood of $1 million for its twin-turbo-charged V8 engine and three electric motors, which propel the low-slung two-seater.

Bentley EXP 15 concept

Bentley said it has no production plans for this arresting vehicle, but it's certainly a signal from the British style-maker that the company's vision for an all-electric vehicle is stepping into line with the fashion of the day: SUVs.

Cadillac Elevated Velocity EV SUV concept

GM's luxury brand showed some futuristic ankle over the Monterey car week with this high-performance 2+2 EV SUV. Cadillac is said to have drawn its inspiration for the Elevated Velocity from the little-known sport of desert polo.

Corvette CX and CX.R concepts

General Motors showed off the final two of a series of three futuristic Corvette concepts at Pebble Beach. The CX and its track sibling, the CX.R, are concept-only EVs that sport four electric motors, one on each wheel, that could produce at least 2,000 horsepower.

Czinger 21C hypercar

This is a single-seater monster with a 950-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine and a pair of front-mounted electric motors that add an additional 300 horsepower. It makes sense that the high-priced model has been consistently setting racetrack records around the country.

Lamborghini Fenomeno

It's a hybrid hypercar that enjoys 824 horsepower from a naturally aspirated V12 engine coupled with three electric motors contributing another 242 horsepower. Lamborghini says only 29 will be produced in total.

Lucid Gravity X

The car, pronounced "Gravity Cross," is an electric off-road-capable version of Lucid's Gravity SUV, released earlier this year. Although the company hasn't said it will produce it, the raised suspension, wider track, and modified front and rear fascia signal it's not a stretch to produce, if the consumer demand is there.

