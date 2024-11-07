Tech company develops revolutionary battery to solve major industry issue: 'This cell won't have that problem'

"The main goal is to provide a cell that people don't have to worry about having in their homes and their factories."

Molten salt might sound like the latest hot wing flavor at your neighborhood Applebee's.

But in reality, it's the crucial part of a cutting-edge battery that could replace lithium-ion tech, according to a report from 10News, an NBC affiliate covering Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where the innovation was made by experts at BioLargo Energy.

The company is developing unique chemistry that thrives in the heat, in part because it won't catch fire like common lithium counterparts, according to CEO Randall Moore.

"There have been a number of fires related to lithium-ion batteries in New York, as a result of lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes. This cell won't have that problem," he told the news station.

Expensive materials and fire risks are knocks on reliable lithium-ion packs. The latter concern often makes headlines when involving electric vehicles. But they remain a cleaner power source when replacing gas-guzzling vehicles. Each EV prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping fumes from being spewed each year, even in states where the energy to charge them comes from coal or gas, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

What's more, while lithium-ion battery fires are a disaster, gas cars are more likely to combust than an EV, as noted by the Boston Globe.

But tech that eliminates the risk altogether would be welcome news for battery users in a variety of settings. BioLargo's pack is geared more for grid-level storage, per its website. Effective energy banking is crucial to saving intermittent renewable power from the sun and wind for later use.

Molten salt works by using a mixture of salts — often sodium chloride, potassium chloride, or magnesium chloride — that are sometimes heated to their melting point to increase conductivity in the cells, per IE.

ScienceDirect reported that the packs operate at up to 1,292 degrees Fahrenheit. Fortunately, Moore told 10News that his product won't catch fire. So, it's safe for use even in home-based storage.

The BioLargo website lists safety, affordability, long-duration storage, and a 100% domestic supply chain as perks of its invention.

And the company isn't alone in developing molten salt packs. Denmark-based Hyme Energy is developing a version of its own using molten hydroxide salt.

These innovations are important as countries around the world continue to switch to cleaner energy sources, preventing additional harmful air pollution from hitting the atmosphere. The World Health Organization reports that about 99% of the globe's population breathes air that doesn't meet its standards. The result is an increased risk for a range of health problems, according to medical experts.

Interestingly, cutting air pollution doesn't need to include hot salt. Using your washing machine's cold cycle can save you nearly $250 a year if you run a load each day. That's because 90% of a washer's energy is used to heat the water.

At BioLargo, there are plans to expand beyond the U.S. The news station reported that the Tennessee business has an agreement in place to work with a company in Norway.

"I think the main goal is to provide a cell that people don't have to worry about having in their homes and their factories, that's not going to be a safety concern. That's the biggest issue is trying to find a better way to meet an immediate need," Moore said in the story.

