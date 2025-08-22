Company unveils 'nanobubbles' that could completely transform massive energy industries: 'Leading to higher-performing films'

These improvements could make the tech more practical at scale.

California-based company Moleaer is making big advancements by thinking tiny — nanobubble tiny, to be exact. By introducing nanobubbles into the thin-film coating of lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, Moleaer is helping to improve the efficiency of parts needed for reliable renewable energy.

Interesting Engineering reported that the technology allows faster charging and better performance of lithium-ion batteries. Fuel cells also had a 20% increase in power output. These improvements could make the tech more practical at scale and speed up the shift to cleaner power.

"Nanobubbles act like invisible scaffolding," said Dr. Mohamed Abdelrahman, a senior R&D application engineer at Moleaer, in a press release. "They improve how materials self-organize during fabrication, leading to higher-performing films with less waste and fewer defects."

Why does this matter? Fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries are the backbone of clean energy. Batteries store excess energy generated by solar and wind. Fuel cells turn hydrogen into power on demand for vehicles, homes, and buildings. They can also store extra energy long-term.

The more efficient these components are, the more efficient clean energy can be. And that could influence more homeowners and businesses to adopt solar energy, which can reduce pollution and help lower the cost of energy in their area.

Moleaer has more than 10 years of research invested in nanobubble technology. Nanobubbles form naturally in water, but scientists can also create them. They tend to be more powerful than regular bubbles because they remain suspended in water rather than rising to the top.

Using them in the thin-film coatings needed for performance and durability, nanobubbles add strength and stability. And they do so without affecting the core of a battery or fuel cell, according to Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer.

This means that manufacturers can use the new nanobubble coating technique with their current products, which could make its adoption relatively smooth. Moleaer hopes to partner with leading brands within the renewable energy sector to scale its technology.

