Photos of a giant, slimy sunfish are reminding viewers how much of the ocean remains a mystery

They are also part of complex offshore ecosystems that are easy to overlook and difficult to study.

The ocean is full of strange animals, but few fit that description quite like the mola mola, which is also known as the ocean sunfish. A recent Instagram spotlight is reminding viewers that the giant fish is much more than an awkward-looking curiosity.

What's happening?

The Nature Conservancy (@nature_org) highlighted the unusual mola mola in a recent Instagram post.

In the post's caption, The Nature Conservancy wrote, "One thing for sure, two things for certain: this species and its other mola brethren are even stranger than their unforgettable appearance suggests. Slimy and brimming with parasites, they're shapeshifters that outgun every vertebrate fish in the ocean and even dupe unwitting scientists... meet the magnificent Mola mola."

The post suggests that the fish's most remarkable traits go beyond its appearance. Even so, its flattened body, which can look almost abruptly cut off, makes it instantly recognizable.

Why does it matter?

Photos and videos of animals like the mola mola can create familiarity for some people. But these sunfish are also part of complex offshore ecosystems that are easy to overlook and difficult to study.

Conservation messaging often centers on conventionally beautiful animals, but ocean health depends on protecting entire ecosystems — including species that may seem weird or unappealing at first glance. Despite the parasites that a sunfish may harbor, it's still worth protecting.

Healthy oceans support food systems, coastal economies, and the planet's climate balance. Public interest in lesser-known marine life can help build support for research, monitoring, and broader ocean protections.

Scientists are still learning basic facts about life in the sea. The fact that they still have so much to learn even about this large fish shows how much about the ocean remains unknown.

What's being done?

The Nature Conservancy is already doing crucial work to raise awareness of these animals. Posts like this one can bring lesser-known species into mainstream feeds, making marine science feel more approachable and less limited to the usual dolphins, whales, and sea turtles.

Researchers are also continuing to improve how they classify, track, and understand mola species. Better identification and monitoring can help scientists build a clearer picture of where these fish live, how they behave, and what threats they face in changing oceans.

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