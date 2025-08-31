Startup develops innovative method to pull value from thrown-out electronics — here's how it works

If successful, the company plans to expand operations around the world.

Mitsubishi has bought shares in DEScycle Ltd., an innovative electronics metal recovery startup based in the United Kingdom, according to a Mitsubishi release.

On top of investing in the company, Mitsubishi will partner with DEScycle to market salvaged metals, promoting a circular economy for precious metal resources while encouraging opportunities for growth in new markets.

Electronic waste, also known as e-waste, is one of the fastest-growing polluting sectors in the world, according to the World Health Organization. As of 2022, the global production of electronic waste reached 62 million tonnes (68.3 million tons) per year, and only 22.3% of that amount was formally collected and recycled.

That means that nearly 50 million tonnes (55.1 million tons) of electronic waste is unaccounted for each year, hastily entering landfills and contaminating the earth. The toxic chemicals found within electronics pollute the soil, contaminating the ground, air, and water supply.

These hazardous materials contribute to the challenge of recycling electronic waste, as they require special handling. Electronics must also be broken down into individual components to be properly recycled.

Smelting, one of the more common e-waste solutions used today, uses high heat (over 800 degrees Fahrenheit) to extract the valuable minerals and metals from e-waste while melting unwanted materials.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

While this process may be a more economical solution for managing e-waste than properly recycling the waste, it creates dangerous air pollution that can harm human health, local wildlife, and natural habitats.

Since 2018, DEScycle has been developing proprietary technologies that can sustainably recover metal from electronic waste.

The company leverages "DES," which are recyclable liquid salts that work in low-temperatures and do not require a lot of energy to operate. Using proprietary technologies, DEScycle is able to extract existing valuable metals from electronic waste, reducing the need to mine for virgin metals.

This can help lower the cost to create new technology and equipment for various industries, including automotive, clean energy, and construction and infrastructure, while responsibly managing waste.

With the injection of new funds from the Mitsubishi collaboration, DEScycle plans to open and operate a pilot plant in the U.K. to demonstrate viability, per the release. Following this phase, the company will launch a commercial-scale plant to extract precious metals from e-waste at scale.

This commercial plant is projected to begin operations in the U.K. as of 2028, with a processing capacity of about 5,000 tons. If successful, the company plans to expand operations in North America, Japan, and other markets.

Mitsubishi Corporation will leverage its wide network and global trading expertise to bring the salvaged metals to the global market, helping to move recycled metals from processor to customer, promoting a circular economy for precious metals.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.