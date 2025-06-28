MIT engineers thrilled after developing game-changing 3D printing technique: 'This is an exciting path'

The method could reach labs and light manufacturing in the next few years.

MIT researchers have developed a clever 3D printing trick that could save materials and simplify cleanup. What sets it apart is the supports used during printing dissolve easily and can even be reused, meaning less work for you and less waste for the planet.

Right now, resin 3D printing relies on scaffolding to hold detailed pieces in place. Not only is peeling off supports tedious, but they often go straight into the bin, to. The MIT method fixes that by using a special resin that reacts differently to two types of light. UV light hardens the printed part; visible light hardens the supports, which dissolve later in a safe solvent such as baby oil. Bonus: that solution can be filtered and turned into fresh resin again.

Lead researcher Nicholas Diaco says the trick lies in juggling the chemistry: adding a third "bridge" molecule so UV curing gives strength where it matters while keeping the support layers weak enough to wash away.

The special resin tackles two big headaches of resin printing, which are the hassle of support removal and the waste that those supports create. Industry studies estimate supports can make up 10-20% of a final print, and most go to waste. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology showed the material can be collected, reused, and repurposed, saving money and helping reduce plastic pollution.

A broader concern is that traditional 3D printing creates specialty plastic scraps and emits tiny particles into the air. MIT's approach helps by cutting scrap at its source and reducing how much needs to be handled afterward. And since supports can be dissolved, the cleanup is safer for users and the planet. This isn't just a university toy. It could change how dentists, engineers, and makers build dental pieces, lifelike models, and tiny moving parts without so much filing, clipping, and resin waste.

Researchers are also using 3D printing to improve wastewater treatment by designing custom microbial reactors that clean water and generate energy at the same time. Additive manufacturing is finding new roles in sustainability far beyond plastics.

The MIT team says it's working on improving print detail and resin flexibility.

"We'll continue studying the limits of this process, and we want to develop additional resins with this wavelength-selective behavior and mechanical properties necessary for durable products," professor of mechanical engineering John Hart said. "Along with automated part handling and closed-loop reuse of the dissolved resin, this is an exciting path to resource-efficient and cost-effective polymer 3D printing at scale."

The scientists hope this could reach labs and light manufacturing in the next few years. That means fewer landfill-bound supports, quicker cleanup, and smoother designs to be used in real-world applications.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.