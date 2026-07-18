Missouri county unanimously approves 6-month moratorium on big data centers as residents demand tougher limits

"One of the biggest things the county needs to bring to this process is transparency."

Monday night's meeting of the St. Charles County Council ended with cheers after members unanimously voted to halt new large-scale data center proposals for six months in St. Charles County, Missouri.

For residents who have pushed back against the rapid spread of these facilities, the vote marked a win, though some said the county should go much further.

What happened?

Officials said the temporary ban buys the county time to weigh how major data center projects could affect nearby residents, from health and quality-of-life issues to water supplies and electricity prices, according to St. Louis Public Radio.

For the next six months, St. Charles County won't sign off on new large-scale data centers or expansions to existing ones. The ordinance applies to projects bigger than 100,000 square feet or with electricity demand above 5 megawatts.

County lawmakers took that step after the City of St. Charles had already acted. The city imposed a one-year moratorium and then adopted a ban on data center development in May.

Even with the measure passing, District 2 Councilman Joe Brazil argued that a six-month window was too short. He urged a longer or permanent stop, saying, "I don't know why we're not doing a permanent one to revisit or at least do a one or two year — make it one or two years. Six months is nothing."

Why does it matter?

Data centers have become a flashpoint in communities across the country. They can require enormous amounts of electricity and water while operating around the clock, raising concerns about strain on local utilities, rising costs, noise, and land use, especially as AI tools drive demand for more computing power.

Communities elsewhere are grappling with similar questions about how to balance digital expansion with resource limits.

What's being done?

During the pause, county officials are expected to evaluate the consequences of large-scale data center growth before considering additional projects.

Residents who want stronger limits said that the review needs to happen in public and with careful scrutiny. Kara Elms, a county resident who had also pushed for a city moratorium, called the county's decision "a step in the right direction," saying, "One of the biggest things the county needs to bring to this process is transparency."

Public comments underscored both opposition to the project and demands for openness. Resident John Mangles said, "I don't understand why people keep trying when we, the people, have said we don't want data centers in our city or our county."

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