Ontario city halts AI data centers for a year as hyperscale site nears homes

"There's no guardrails that would ensure what we're looking for is what we get."

Mississauga, Ontario, has approved a one-year moratorium on new artificial intelligence data centers, siding with community concerns as officials weigh a proposed hyperscale facility planned near homes, according to Global News.

What happened?

By approving the measure unanimously, the city moved against a wider Ontario pattern.

Some municipalities have turned down similar moratorium efforts, while others are still advancing major projects.

Wednesday's vote came as scrutiny grew around a proposed hyperscale development in Mississauga's northwest. Global News described the plan as a 50- to 100-megawatt facility at Tenth Line West and Argentia Road.

The location is less than 300 meters (984 feet) from a residential neighborhood.

Data centers are already part of Mississauga and Ontario, but this project would be different in scale, placing it among the province's first hyperscale AI sites.

Because those facilities require far more electricity than smaller centers, they have prompted concerns about grid capacity, noise, heat, and water consumption.

Mayor Carolyn Parrish did not cast a vote because there was no tie. Before council decided, she said Mississauga risked losing millions in tax revenue, while also recognizing residents' worries and calling them a "fear of the unknown," Global News reported.

That leaves the project itself in uncertain territory, and the moratorium is expected to extend beyond this one proposal.

Why does it matter?

The issue is not simply a debate over new technology — it is about what kind of large-scale infrastructure is permitted near homes and whether basic quality-of-life protections are in place before it is built.

University of Toronto doctor and physician advocate Mili Roy told the council that increased electricity demand could be met with more gas-fired power, potentially adding environmental harms, per Global News.

Roy also pointed to research linking data center water demand to local water insecurity and drinking water contamination.

As AI expands, more communities are being asked to host the physical infrastructure that supports it.

At the same time, opponents of the pause argue that data centers are important to the Canadian economy and that delays could cost cities tax revenue.

The issue could become a broader flashpoint in Ontario's upcoming municipal elections.

What's being done?

The moratorium is temporary, not permanent.

City staff were directed to draft an interim control bylaw that would block new data-center construction for one year while Mississauga studies how future proposals should be evaluated.

Local officials are trying to establish rules before allowing a new class of high-demand facilities to move forward.

The review framework would address power use, noise mitigation, water impacts, and how close these projects should be to homes.

City councilor and mayoral candidate Alvin Tedjo argued that this kind of review is currently not part of the proposal process, per Global News.

Former mayor Bonnie Crombie, who is seeking the mayor's office again, also weighed in before the vote and said she would set up an expert advisory panel to return to council with a review framework for data-center applications.

The pause creates time for public input and for drafting safeguards for neighborhoods while still leaving room for future investment.

"Right now there are no regulations," Tedjo said, per Global News.

"There's no guardrails that would ensure what we're looking for is what we get. We want to make sure there are safeguards so that the quality of life of residents isn't affected by this in a negative way."

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