Woman shuts down misleading headline about pressing global issue: 'Going to take that and run with it'

When it comes to climate misinformation, sometimes the best way to debunk a myth is to let the facts speak for themselves.

That's what happened in a TikTok by environmental advocate Emma (@simpleenvironmentalist). In the video, she shares a comment left on one of her previous posts.

"Nothing brings me more joy," she says, "than when I see somebody being wrong in my comments … and then their source proves me right and proves them wrong."

Emma points to the commenter's source, which says Antarctica is gaining ice, which the commenter used to assert that changes to the climate aren't real.

"This is the headline of the article," she emphasizes. "So, of course, climate deniers are going to take that and run with it."

She then reads the first paragraph, which says the increase is "a temporary change rather than an indication that global warming has reversed." That fact is supported by a graph showing the massive amount of ice loss over many years, compared to a slight temporary increase attributed to heavier rains.

The video is sparking conversations about how easy it is to misinterpret — or misrepresent — scientific information online. While Antarctica's sea ice levels can vary from year to year, long-term trends paint a troubling picture. According to NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Center, Antarctic sea ice hit record-low levels in recent years, which scientists link to rising global temperatures. This ice loss contributes to sea level rise and the destabilization of ecosystems across the planet.

Climate misinformation spreads quickly online, which is why social media platforms have become unlikely battlegrounds for truth. Creators like Emma are pushing back with evidence-based content, often linking to peer-reviewed research and official data sources to back up their points. One way people can separate fact from fiction is to explore critical climate issues from credible industry and scientific sources.

The disproved commenter continued arguing. "Believe ALL science, not just the science you politically agree with," they wrote.

Emma responded, saying: "Oh I do believe it all. I am a scientist myself. I'm aware that [the Earth] does have cycles. But you clearly aren't aware that this warming period is man made and extremely hotter than other cycles."

"So [is] it Antarctica's death rattle?" another user asked.

"Yes, this is a great comparison," Emma responded.

