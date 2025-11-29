Innovative company develops game-changing upgrades for common everyday products: 'They should be the first choice'

A Bosnian brand called Ministry of Wool is creating sustainable, biodegradable wool products that promote a circular economy.

The Sarajevo Times interviewed the founder of Ministry of Wool, Lejla Mandzuka. She explained how the company came to be, what its mission is, and how it operates.

MoW produces all-natural, scent-free, color-free facial sponges, towels, shower gloves, and wool dryer balls made from Pramenka sheep wool. This type of wool is sharper than other varieties, like Merino, making it ideal for exfoliation products.

The company's products were first available for purchase in 2018, when Mandzuka presented them to the DM-Drogerie Markt, a chain of cosmetic retail stores in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Today, MoW products are available in the United States, Croatia, and Sweden as well.

Mandzuka highlights the importance of natural, biodegradable products. She explained, "Natural materials are not the alternative, they should be the first choice as they have always been in the past when we had no other materials at hand. … We should bear in mind, when deciding to use the 'cheaper' alternative for wool dryer balls, that we at the same time are harming our health and not to mention contribution to the further pollution of the Earth."

The synthetic materials Mandzuka refers to contribute to microplastic pollution and rely on harmful fuels, like gas and oil, for production. And when you wash synthetic materials, the plastic particles often wind up in the ocean, rivers, and even drinking water.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score fresh, whole-food meals for your dogs — and save up to 60% for a limited time JustFoodForDogs is transforming pet health with fresh, whole-food meals crafted by veterinary nutritionists. Treat your dog to fresh frozen, pantry-ready, and even targeted nutrition and prescription meals — all with recipes backed by over a decade of university-led research. Plus, for a limited time, get up to 60% off and a free gift when you start your dogs on delicious, whole-food nutrition. Learn more

MoW focuses on the principles of a circular economy, to the point that the products can even be used as fertilizers for soil. Pramenka wool is rich in minerals and proteins that can enrich soil. Mandzuka explains that disposing of the wool products in parks, gardens, or flower pots is a wonderful way to complete the circle, and it supports local plants and wildlife.

Every product is handmade by a Bosnian woman using felting and crocheting techniques. Working with the Bosnian Culture Centre Travnik, MoW has set up wool and felting workshops for young people, helping the next generation understand the history and importance of wool in Bosnia.

She said in her interview, "We get this beautiful opportunity to work with the 'white clouds' of natural fibers," highlighting the high-quality and organic materials.

The company also supports local workers and companies. Mandzuka walked ST through the supply chain during her interview. She said the local farmers shear the wool, a family cleans it, and another local family brushes it. Plus, local companies make the bags, boxes, and labels for the products.

Mandzuka hopes to expand operations to other markets soon, such as Germany and Austria.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.