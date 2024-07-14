Vessel manufacturing company markets revolutionary offshore wind ship: 'Addressing key operational challenges as the wind industry evolves'

Behind successful offshore wind farms are fleets of reliable service vessels that provide the crews and materials needed for the fast-growing industry.

A group of maritime companies from the United Kingdom and Norway are working on a vessel that can comfortably serve multiple functions in the European, Asian, and U.S. markets, according to a report from Renewable Energy Magazine.

The 180-foot Midi Service Operation Vessel is being developed by North Star, Chartwell Marine, and Vard to transport both crews and equipment.

"We designed the Midi-SOV with a clear vision of its integration into future offshore wind fleets, filling the gap that had emerged between [crew transfer vessels] and SOVs and addressing key operational challenges as the wind industry evolves," Chartwell managing director Andy Page said in the Renewable Energy story.

The Midi is being built — Vard said the ship will enter the U.S. and European markets this year — to prioritize stability and function. The project also keeps cost in mind, as the sector is dealing with "high inflation and increasing costs," per Vard.

The ship is designed with a low waterplane, providing good balance for offshore work sites. There are 56 cabins for crew as well as a gym, an auditorium, meeting and day rooms — all billed by Vard as being "environmentally responsible."

It can be powered by methanol-diesel dual-fuel engines, electric propulsion, and a supporting energy storage system. In total, the vessel "combines innovation, efficiency, and sustainability," Runar Vågnes, Vard senior vice president of sales, said in a news release.

Its ability to operate in adverse weather conditions provides for 13 more hours of service per day during the winter compared to some other ships, Renewable Energy adds in its report.

The offshore sector is moving ahead at gale force, evidenced by data collector Statista's bar graph showing capacity growth since 2009. The incline is steep, from 2,134 megawatts then to 72,663 last year.

A fascinating plan coming out of Denmark intends to create large islands to serve as hubs, managing wind-based energy. The goal is to efficiently send the power inland.

The result could be less heat-trapping pollution from dirty energy sources. Our warming planet is also contributing to rising sea temperatures, impacting ocean life and even the weather, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes.

That said, offshore turbines have potential downsides, as well. The American Geosciences Institute lists their being expensive and hard to maintain and possible harm to birds and marine creatures among the barbs.

But there seems to be heavy investment from companies, including North Star, Chartwell, Vard, and others, that think the positive outcomes will be greater. Stateside, offshore farms are starting to be turned on off the East Coast.

Top-notch service ships will be needed to keep the tall wind-catchers up and running.

"We're excited about the operational versatility the design can give us, as well as the high standards of safety, availability, and cost efficiency it promises," Andrew Duncan, North Star renewables and innovations director, said in the Renewable Energy report.

