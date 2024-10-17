Researchers develop remarkable method to break down drugs lingering in our waters: 'An effective, affordable and versatile solution'

According to the U.S. Geologic Survey, a majority of the more than 4,000 prescription medications end up polluting the environment.

Antibiotics and other prescription drugs release hundreds of micropollutants into wastewater, contaminating lakes and rivers. However, researchers have found an unexpected, eco-friendly solution to the problem, as an article published in Futurity detailed.

The study, published in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering, reveals that a low concentration of catalyst and peroxide degrade antibiotics and other drugs in contaminated waters.

The researchers found that a next-generation TAML catalyst, known as NewTAML, has a unique ability to activate hydrogen peroxide at a significantly low concentration. As a result, this method of purifying pharmaceutical-contaminated waters is surprisingly cost-effective because the amount of TAML and hydrogen peroxide needed is low.

"When you combine the technical aspects with the cost and environmental performances, our innovation can provide an effective, affordable and versatile solution for removing micropollutants from water," Terry Collins, a professor of green chemistry and director of the Institute for Green Science at Carnegie Mellon University, told Futurity.

According to the U.S. Geologic Survey, a majority of the more than 4,000 prescription medications end up polluting the environment. As a result, scientists are developing ways to successfully remove pharmaceutical micropollutants from natural waterways.

Long-term exposure to these toxic micropollutants not only threatens the environment but also human health. Finding a solution that combats antibiotic micro-pollution also helps reduce human immunity to antibiotic treatments and prevents superbugs from developing.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

While conventional wastewater purification methods are expensive and do not effectively remove micropollutants from waterways, the TAML/peroxide method offers a sustainable and economical treatment solution.

From an environmental standpoint, treating and purifying contaminated waters restores the natural ecosystem and safeguards wildlife from ingesting harmful chemicals.

"Our work shows that infinitesimal amounts of TAML and very small amounts of peroxide easily remove representative active pharmaceutical ingredients from lab, river, and municipal secondary wastewaters with roughly equal efficacy, opening the possibility of treating not only urban wastewaters but also environmental waters," chemistry doctoral student Xiaowei Ma told Futurity.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.