  • Tech Tech

Researchers embark on $7 million initiative to understand dangerous hazard that's invading our bodies: 'This is great news'

This project has garnered a wave of excitement.

by Megan Lewis
This project has garnered a wave of excitement.

Photo Credit: iStock

Microplastics are everywhere — air, water, seafood, and even our bodies. Though small, their impact on the environment and human health is significant. 

Along the shores of Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay, a major new research effort is launching to better understand these invisible threats. 

The University of Rhode Island has announced a $7 million research initiative, funded by the National Science Foundation, to study the socio-ecological impacts of microplastics. 

The project also aims to strengthen the state's scientific research capacity and workforce development in coastal and environmental fields. 

Leading the effort is URI associate professor Daniel Roxbury, who will coordinate a team of researchers from URI, Brown University, Rhode Island College, and Roger Williams University. 

Each institution will contribute its unique expertise, ranging from sample collection and microplastic analysis to community outreach and environmental modeling. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

A strategic planning meeting will be held within the next three months to outline project milestones, goals, and how the funding will be distributed among the partners. 

Despite their size, microplastics can pose serious health risks, linked to everything from hormonal disruption to reproductive issues and even cancer. These particles have quietly made their way into our drinking water, the air we breathe, and the food we eat, without us even realizing it. 

But there is good news: scientists are zeroing in on these threats with new focus and funding, such as this initiative in Rhode Island. This research brings hope, not just for cleaner coastlines, but for healthier communities. 

At a time when climate and health news often feel bleak, this effort offers a tangible step forward, showing that solutions are possible when science and community work together. 

Do you think sewage pollution is a major problem in America?

Yes 👍

In most states 😢

In a few states 😣

No 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Ultimately, the initiative in Rhode Island seeks to understand, reduce, and respond to microplastic pollution while fostering collaboration across institutions and engaging the public in meaningful ways. It's a major step toward cleaner waterways and a healthier planet. 

This project has garnered a wave of excitement, with supporters praising the news.

Comments like "This is great news," and "Congratulations, URI!" reflect the community's enthusiasm and pride in the university's leadership on this critical issue. 

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x