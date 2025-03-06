Researchers make alarming discovery after examining lettuce plant cells: 'It will definitely be a challenge'

Two Rutgers-led studies have found that microplastics increase the absorption of other pollutants such as arsenic into plants and human cells, raising food safety concerns.

What's happening?

The first study, summarized by AZO Cleantech, found that exposing lettuce plants to nanoplastics increased their absorption of arsenic. The smaller particles had the greatest impact, increasing arsenic content in edible tissues nearly threefold compared to lettuce that had been exposed to arsenic alone.

The news site explained that a second study found that nanoplastic particles increased arsenic absorption by nearly 600% compared to arsenic exposure alone in a human small intestine cellular model and lab-based gastrointestinal system. They found a similar effect with a widely used pesticide called boscalid.

Why are these studies important?

These new papers offer more insight into the impact of microplastics, which can be found everywhere — from the bottom of the sea to our brains, where they have been shown to reduce blood flow and impair bodily movements. Research suggests these tiny plastic particles could be linked to a growing number of health issues, including cardiovascular disease and decreased fertility.

What's being done about microplastics?

Microplastics are formed as larger plastics degrade over time. As such, the research team advocates for reducing the amount of plastics we use as a society. For essential plastics, such as weed control covers used in agriculture, they advocate for biodegradable options. To that end, a number of plastic alternatives are gaining traction.

Scientists are also finding new ways to break down plastics before they become a problem. For instance, researchers are looking at how they can employ the assistance of hungry wax worms, whose saliva contains two enzymes that can break down polyethylene — the most commonly used plastic in the world — in just a few hours. Meanwhile, one group of researchers has found a way to remove microplastics from farm soil using a type of processed farm waste.

"It is not that technically we cannot address some of these issues," the study's senior author Philip Demokritou said, per AZO Cleantech. "But it will definitely be a challenge to retain all the benefits from this very useful material while reducing the harm that it does. There are social and economic obstacles related to plastic production and use to overcome."

