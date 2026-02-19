Researchers discover hidden threat lurking in seafood: 'We are trying to paint a picture'

"It's not as simple as just going out and catching a sample."

A professor at Texas A&M University at Galveston is using satellite data to evaluate one of the ocean's most hidden pollution problems: microplastics.

By analyzing information about polluted coastal waters as collected from space, marine science professor Karl Kaiser and his team identified areas heavily contaminated by tiny plastic fragments, according to the Houston-based publication Chron.

These particles may pose serious problems for coastal communities. Measuring 5 millimeters or less, microplastics can be consumed by marine life and travel through the food web until they end up in the fish and shellfish we eat.

While the science around the potential health effects of microplastics exposure is still emerging, some research has suggested links to inflammation, hormone disruption, and organ damage in humans. The particles also appear to accumulate in human bodies over time.

Kaiser's approach to studying the material relies on hyperspectral sensors, instruments that "record light data across hundreds of wavelengths," according to Chron. For years, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have collected satellite data that anyone can access — Kaiser's group has been analyzing it.

His team's research focuses on how these pollutants drift through the bay and seeks to understand the relationship of microplastics to microscopic marine life.

"Galveston is a popular tourist place," Kaiser told the Houston outlet. "People like to fish. Aquaculture is booming out here, and so we are trying to paint a picture that provides some realistic information on what's in the water."

The practical applications of his research could save money and protect human health. Oyster and shrimp farmers could learn to avoid the most polluted areas, protecting both their harvests and consumers. Fishers might find better places to cast their lines. This approach could one day help identify other types of pollution in coastal waters too.

"It's not as simple as just going out and catching a sample," Kaiser said, however. "Especially when you work with very small particles, it's always a challenge … . [We're] not there yet, but we hope we can get there this year, very soon."

