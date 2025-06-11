New research reveals concerning health risk in air we breathe: 'It's a bit eye-opening'

Since the beginning of the mass production of plastic in 1950, only 9% of the 9.2 billion tons produced has been recycled. This has led to plastic in our landfills, waterways, and stomachs of marine life, causing an increase in microplastics as the plastic degrades.

New research has shown that consuming microplastics isn't the only issue; inhaling them is also dangerous for our lungs.

What's happening?

A study has shown that microplastics can inhibit tissue maintenance functions of pulmonary macrophages, the immune cells of the lungs. Long-term exposure also increases the risk of lung cancer and other diseases.

"For me, it's a bit eye-opening that although microplastics aren't the most dangerous agent we may encounter, they are far from benign," Adam Soloff, PhD, stated, per EurekAlert. Soloff is the first author of the study as well as the associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh.

"Respiratory microplastics disseminate systemically after passing through the lung and negatively affect macrophage function," Soloff continued. "Overall, these may have detrimental effects on any and all organ systems and contribute to a number of diseases."

The study exposed mice to inhaled microplastics and then measured the lungs' macrophage function. After only 24 hours of exposure to microplastics, the macrophages showed a reduced ability to fight bacteria. Microplastics also spread to other organs and were traceable for up to a week.

Why are microplastics important?

Pulmonary macrophages are the most abundant immune cells in the lungs. If they are damaged, dead lung cells won't be cleared away, and it can cause chronic inflammation.

At the rate of the world's plastic consumption and pollution, we encounter more microplastics in our daily lives than many might expect. According to a study conducted at Australia's University of Newcastle, the average person ingests roughly a credit card's worth of plastic every week, and it is common to find microplastics in our brain tissue.

What's being done about microplastics?

Through this study, researchers have found that a drug called Acadesine was able to restore macrophage function after exposure to microplastics. This could help at-risk populations combat any side effects from current exposure.

The team behind this study is going to continue examining microplastics in lung tissues to hopefully determine biomarkers for lung cancer and other lung diseases to advance the technology in early screenings of patients.

While microplastics might feel unavoidable, one study suggests you may be able to help fight the damage of any microplastics in your system by upping your antioxidant intake. You can also avoid reheating food in plastic containers and using single-use plastic bottles, as well as purchase zero-waste items to reduce your overall plastic consumption.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.