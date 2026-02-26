Researchers make 'surprising' discovery while studying prostate tumors: 'This issue deserves really serious attention'

A new study has uncovered a troubling potential link between microplastics and cancerous prostate tumors. While the study doesn't prove causation, it raises questions about the effects microplastics may have on the development of certain cancers.

What's happening?

A study, led by urologist Dr. Stacy Loeb from NYU Langone Health, has uncovered higher concentrations of microplastics in prostate tumors compared to non-cancerous tissue.

NBC News reported that the research, recently presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, found that 90% of the tumor samples contained microplastics, compared with 70% of the non-cancerous samples. Researchers also said they took extreme precautions to prevent plastic contamination of the samples while also being "overly conservative" in accounting for potential contamination.

Dr. Loeb noted the findings are "very surprising and concerning."



While this study hasn't yet been published, it does raise concerns about a potential link between microplastics and cancer development.

Why are these findings concerning?

Microplastics — tiny plastic particles formed as larger plastics break down — have previously been detected in human blood, lungs, placentas, and other tissues. They continue to build up in everything from our drinking water to food, and they've been linked to an increased risk of Parkinson's disease and other health issues.

This is not the first research to find higher concentrations of microplastics in tumors. Another study published in The Lancet in 2024 found similar results.

And while experts note that it doesn't establish that microplastics cause tumor growth, it does suggest a link that warrants further research. "The fact that it is being detected in tumors means that from a public health perspective, this issue deserves really serious attention," said Dr. Andrea Viale, who was not involved with the study, per NBC News.

This is being met with heightened urgency, considering rates of prostate cancer have been on the rise. With yearly increases in cancer diagnoses, more and more lives are at stake.

What's being done about microplastics?

Researchers are calling for broader studies to determine whether microplastics play any role in cancer development. Some governments and politicians are also pushing for stricter regulations regarding microplastics, such as monitoring their concentration in our drinking water.

However, sweeping solutions, such as corporate responsibility and developing plastic alternatives where possible, will likely have the greatest impact on our microplastics problem.

In the meantime, individuals can lower their exposure to microplastics by cutting out single-use plastics, using glass or stainless steel food containers instead of plastic, and supporting policies that reduce plastic use.

