New research uncovers troubling source of invisible threat leaching into our water: 'Associated with increased risk of death'

Microplastics are showing up in almost everything as plastic pollution continues to be an issue. The tiny toxic particles are in our drinking water, food, clothes, and even human tissue. And according to peer-reviewed research published in Science Advances, even ordinary contact between plastic and water can shed these particles even without sunlight or physical wear.

These microplastics have been associated with serious health risks, such as an increased risk of death.

What's happening?

The report found that microscopic air bubbles forming on commonly used food containers and plastic bottles can erode their surfaces and release micro- and nanoplastics into the food or water.

The air bubbles formed across multiple plastic types, including polypropylene and polyethylene (which is what makes up plastic containers and bottles). The bubbles form spontaneously when plastic comes into contact with water and "dislodge" the polymer particles into the water.

The study found that this process occurs in a wide range of temperatures and in tap, river, and marine water.

According to the research, a single polypropylene bottle exposed to hot water released more microplastic and nanoplastic particles per square centimeter. The particles themselves were found to be "low-molecular-weight" plastics, which means that the water is able to drive the release itself without much friction or sunlight.

Why is this research concerning?

It's concerning that water alone can cause microplastics to shed from everyday plastic products because microplastics have been linked to human health risks, like hormone disruption and reproductive issues, in recent years.

Plus, micro- and nanoplastics have been found to accumulate in human arteries, which researchers say is associated with increased risk of death or serious heart problems.

"Accumulation in carotid plaque is associated with increased risk of death or major cardiovascular events (8), while there are correlations between accumulation in brain tissue and neurodegenerative diseases (6, 7)," the researchers wrote in the introduction to the study. "Understanding the mechanisms of MNP generation and release is critical to developing effective mitigation strategies."

The particles are also small enough to migrate through the body and accumulate in tissue. In addition to human health, the breakdown of plastics into our water systems and food systems affects wildlife and livelihoods that many communities rely on.

What's being done about microplastics?

The findings that water alone can trigger microplastic shedding could help shape future ways to reduce plastic pollution. For example, changes to plastic materials or surface coatings could make it harder for microplastics to shed. It's also suggested that limiting plastic exposure to hot liquids could reduce microplastic particle release.

All in all, reducing reliance on single-use plastics, particularly bottles and food containers, or using plastic-free everyday items, is key to limiting exposure pathways in water systems.

