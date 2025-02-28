Scientist warns of overlooked threat for future pandemic: 'That's a significant concern'

Their impact may be even more alarming than we thought.

Microplastics have already been detected in our drinking water, food, and even human organs. But according to new research, their impact may be even more alarming than we thought.

What's happening?

Dr. Sung Hee Joo, an environmental researcher at Metropolitan State University of Denver, has discovered that deteriorating plastics in freshwater environments create the perfect breeding ground for antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

As plastic breaks down, its chemical structure changes, fostering an ecosystem where harmful bacteria thrive. These antibiotic-resistant microbes can then enter human water sources, increasing the risk of infections. The World Health Organization has already identified antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest threats to global health, and Joo warns that microplastics could accelerate the problem, potentially leading to a future pandemic.

Why is this concerning?

The presence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in our environment means that common infections could become untreatable. With microplastics already widespread in tap water — and no current regulations in place to limit their presence — this silent threat is already in our homes.

"That's a significant concern, not just in the U.S. but globally," Joo reported. "We already have microplastics detected in tap water, and water-treatment methods don't remove them all — yet there is no regulation on microplastics in drinking water."

If left unchecked, the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria could mean more severe infections, longer hospital stays, and higher medical costs. Even worse, a new pandemic could arise if a particularly resistant strain of bacteria spreads on a larger scale. Given that microplastics are nearly impossible to remove from water using standard treatment methods, this issue isn't going away without intervention.

What's being done about it?

Scientists like Joo are working on ways to tackle plastic pollution at its root. A $13.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy is allocated for projects that converts plastic waste into useful materials, such as an alternative to asphalt. This kind of upcycling keeps plastics out of the environment while also reducing planet-warming emissions.

On a larger scale, countries such as Canada, India, and members of the European Union have introduced bans on certain single-use plastics to reduce pollution. Meanwhile, large corporations such as Pepsi and McDonald's U.K. are testing reusable packaging alternatives to cut down on plastic waste.

Reducing personal plastic use can also make a real difference. Consider switching to reusable water bottles, reusing shopping bags, and supporting brands that prioritize sustainable packaging. Properly recycling plastics and participating in take-back programs offered by brands like Patagonia, Levi's, and L'Occitane can also help reduce plastic waste.

On a policy level, advocating for stricter regulations on microplastics in drinking water could help push lawmakers to take action. Every step counts when it comes to preventing the next health crisis — starting with the choices we make today.

