Scientists make disturbing discovery after studying donated human brains: 'Is this worse than we thought?'

Researchers found more microplastics in the brains of people who had dementia than in those who didn't.

What's happening?

The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, looked at 52 donated brains and confirmed that microplastics can make their way into the brain. Microplastics enter through the blood-brain barrier, which separates blood from other fluids in the brain.

The research team also found that these samples, which were from 2024, had much higher levels of microplastics than brains from 2016. Considering only the 2024 samples, those with dementia had three to five times more microplastics than those without.

Researchers emphasized that these findings were associative for now. More research will be needed to determine whether microplastics can play a role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. That being said, research doesn't often bring great news about microplastics.

"Every time we scratch the surface, it uncovers a whole host of, 'Oh, is this worse than we thought?'" said Matthew Campen, who led the study and is a professor of toxicology at the University of New Mexico, to Earth.com.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics have been linked to other health issues, such as heart attacks and hormone disruption. Though more research is needed to see if microplastics directly exacerbate these issues, researchers know that plastic can cause harm.

After plastic landfill waste or litter breaks down, microplastics make their way into the environment. Even the air can contain microplastics.

Despite how frustrating it can be to know that, acknowledging microplastics for what they are can make it easier to find solutions.

What's being done about microplastics?

As Earth.com stated, there isn't a magic solution to make all microplastics disappear. Using reusable containers and wearing natural-fiber clothes, however, could reduce your personal exposure.

When the outlet asked experts what would be most effective, they stressed that better filtration and regulation of industrial waste are vital.

Advocating for companies to provide plastic-free options for consumers can make a difference, especially if you organize a campaign with other people. While it's not easy work, advocacy now can lead to a cleaner, safer future.

In the meantime, Earth.com said that more studies could determine how microplastics affect specific groups of people. Studies have also suggested that age, health status, and lifestyle could play roles in how microplastics affect people. Time and funding are among the best solutions here to allow researchers to do this crucial work.

