Scientists discover game-changing secret weapon in fight against widespread health threat: 'Great potential'

Promising new research into tackling the threat posed by microplastics has unveiled a potentially game-changing secret weapon: magnetic metal-organic frameworks.

The study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, examined the efficacy of various metal-organic frameworks in absorbing microplastics from beverages.

As the research paper states, micro- and nanoplastics are pollutants found in every corner of the globe, "posing substantial risks to environmental ecosystems and human health."

Existing removal strategies often fall short in performance, as is the case with biological degradation, or cause secondary contamination, as with chemical treatments.

The full extent of the harm caused by microplastics is still not yet fully understood, but there are links to a host of health issues. They are particularly ubiquitous in the world's oceans, with one estimate suggesting they could contain 125 trillion microplastic particles.

Using MOFs is not a new idea, but the initial research using simple MOFs was underwhelming.

However, more complex man-made compounds performed much better. Of the five compounds tested, Fe3O4@CMC-MIL-101-NH2, exceeded expectations.

Fe304 is the iron oxide magnetic core, and CMC refers to carboxymethyl cellulose, a polymer that holds it all together. MIL-101-NH2 is the MOF itself.

The results found that "under optimal conditions," this compound achieved a 98% absorption of polystyrene. It also retained 89% efficiency after five cycles and demonstrated "satisfactory absorption" of other plastic types, including polypropylene and polyethylene.

The study's abstract concluded: "The developed engineered magnetic MOFs material has excellent adsorption performance, efficiency and cost-effectiveness, possessing great potential for the removal of micro/nanoplastics in environment and food systems."

While research into microplastic absorption offers a tantalizing glimpse into a future free of the pollutant, the more immediate concern is to reduce plastic dependency.

This can be achieved in a number of ways; for example, opting for plastic-free packaging for everyday products and eliminating single-use plastics, such as water bottles and grocery bags.

