Researchers make disturbing discovery after analyzing danger that's seeping into our food: 'It's something that needs to be warned about'

New research out of Brazil is shining a light on an unsettling truth: Microplastics are infiltrating the food we eat and the water we drink.

What's happening?

A study conducted by the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul examined sand samples from Praia Grande, a popular beach in Torres.

Scientists found an average of 650 microplastic particles per kilogram of sand. That's a startling number, especially considering that these particles are small enough to be ingested by marine life — and eventually by humans.

"We may be eating something organic, which has no insecticides or pesticides, but it does have plastic," said PUCRS professor Maurício Reis Bogo. "So it's something that needs to be warned about."

These microplastics, defined as fragments smaller than 5 millimeters, are generated when larger plastic items break down through sun exposure, seawater, and weathering. They're invisible to the naked eye, but their impact can be massive.

Why is microplastic pollution concerning?

Microplastics may be tiny, but they come with big health implications.

Because they can absorb and carry harmful substances like pesticides and heavy metals, scientists are concerned about the long-term effects of ingesting these particles.

Some studies have linked microplastic exposure to inflammation, hormone disruption, and even reproductive issues in animals.

And while it might be tempting to see this as a coastal problem, the truth is, it's not. Microplastics travel easily. Archaeologists have even found microplastics in soil at depths of up to 24 feet below the surface.

"We're dealing with an invisible pollutant that's showing up where we least expect it," said Kauê Pelegrini, who led the PUCRS study. "And right now, we still don't fully understand what it means for our health."

What's being done to help reduce microplastic pollution?

For starters, exciting solutions are also emerging from the lab. Scientists in China have developed synthetic sponges that can absorb up to 90% of microplastics from water sources during testing, depending on conditions like salinity and acidity.

There's also action to be taken on an individual and community level. One effective way to reduce our contribution to the problem on a personal level is by reducing our use of single-use plastics.

Microplastic pollution may be invisible, but the action we're taking to fight it isn't. Making small changes at home and supporting smart local policies can add up to healthier communities and a cleaner future.

