Researchers raise urgent concern after finding hidden contaminants in everyday products: 'One of the top global public health ... threats'

A new study shows that microplastic pollution isn't just a potential problem for the planet — it could also have major repercussions on our health.

What's happening?

Synthetic plastics generally don't get completely broken down into natural elements by naturally occurring organisms. Instead, they slowly break down into microplastics, which are pieces of plastic less than five millimeters in length but often much smaller.

Researchers from Boston University have found that these microplastics can increase antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which makes antibiotics and other medicines less effective.

They studied how E. coli reacted to being in a closed environment with different types of microplastic, such as those from packing peanuts and zip-top bags, in various sizes. Over the course of 10 days, they found that microplastics alone can increase AMR.

"This means that microplastics substantially increase the risk of antibiotics becoming ineffective for a variety of high-impact infections," study author Neila Gross told Innovation News Network.

The World Health Organization classifies AMR as "one of the top global public health and development threats," saying it was directly responsible for more than 1.2 million deaths in 2019 and played at least some role in nearly 5 million deaths.

Why is this concerning?

Compared to other pollutants, microplastics are a relatively modern phenomenon, and not as much is known about their long-term impacts on the planet. But virtually every piece of evidence points to them being a major problem.

Because of their size, and the omnipresence of plastic in society, these fragments are virtually everywhere, including in our air, oceans, drinking water, and much of the food we consume. Scientists have found more than 20 million microplastics in oceans and believe the actual number is much higher.

Other studies have found that microplastics can be absorbed through our digestive system, primarily through bottled water, and can cause damage to the kidneys and other organs.

What can I do about microplastics?

As prevalent as plastics are, any effort to remove them from our lives can feel daunting. But small changes can make a big difference.

Instead of single-use, plastic food containers, consider switching to paper or another biodegradable material. When going shopping, bring your own reusable bags. And dump those single-use health and beauty products.

