Researchers sound alarm over ominous 'clouds' looming over cities: 'Their behavior … remains poorly understood'

Air pollution is often measured in smog, soot, or fine dust, but scientists are documenting another form of contamination drifting above cities: microplastic clouds.

What's happening?

According to a study published January 7, 2026, in Science Advances, researchers measured microplastics and nanoplastics in the air of Guangzhou and Xi'an, two major Chinese cities. The research team reported airborne concentrations as high as 180,000 microplastic particles per cubic meter of air, as per the study's results.

The authors of the study said rain was the dominant mechanism removing these particles from the air and transferring them into the ground, as it can reach tens of millions of particles per square meter per day.

"Microplastics (MPs) and nanoplastics (NPs) are emerging environmental pollutants, yet their behavior in the atmosphere remains poorly understood," the authors wrote in the abstract of the study.

Why are microplastic clouds a concern?

According to the research, inhalation is considered a major exposure pathway for airborne plastic particles because they can easily be transported and persist in the air.

The study said that once inhaled, microplastics and nanoplastics can carry additives, absorbed chemicals, and pathogens into the human body. The World Health Organization reported that both ambient and household air pollution are associated with seven million premature deaths annually.

The researchers sounding alarm over the microplastic clouds in the air said that the particles interact with soot and mineral dust and form "clusters" that may alter how long they remain in the air and how deeply they can enter the lungs, as per the report. Plus, the study noted that even during stable weather conditions, traffic in cities remains a major source of the clouds.

In addition to unhealthy air above locals' heads in big cities, research shows that urban cities are also accumulating subsurface heat, which is worsened by things like turf grass or rubber pellet playgrounds that are damaging infrastructure over time.

What's being done about reducing pollution?

The study proposed combining automated electron microscopy with chemical identification methods to improve detection and accuracy and reduce human error when assessing the particles. Outside of the lab, reducing plastic pollution at its source remains a key focus.

Additional research has also shown that, besides microplastic clouds and more heat accumulation, infrastructure strain, such as power grid vulnerabilities, is shaping long-term health risks.

For readers looking to better understand how these kinds of environmental threats intersect, exploring critical climate issues and having more conversations with friends and families on the issues can help the research translate into real-world policy and impact.

"Thus, growing concern over plastic contamination, originally centered on environmental effects, has now engaged the scientific community of Earth's biogeochemical cycles and climate change," researchers wrote in the study.

