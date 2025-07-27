Underwater turbine achieves powerful milestone with ocean-harnessing tech: 'We'll push the industry forward'

"Others are having difficulty achieving what MeyGen has achieved."

A turbine sitting quietly beneath the waves off Scotland's coast just hit a big milestone: It's been spinning nonstop for over six years. And it's not just surviving. It's proving something.

TechXplore reports that this tidal turbine, part of the MeyGen project in the Inner Sound between the Scottish mainland and the Island of Stroma, is still going strong without any unplanned maintenance. In seawater. For six and a half years.

That kind of durability is rare for underwater machines, as corrosion, strong currents, and marine life usually mean more frequent repairs. But this turbine — made with bearings and seals from Swedish manufacturer SKF — hasn't needed to come up for service.

Tidal power hasn't gone mainstream yet, but the potential is massive. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, ocean energy — including tides, currents, and waves — is the largest untapped source of renewable energy worldwide.

So, why should everyday people care? Because this kind of clean electricity doesn't rely on sunshine or wind. It runs on predictable, constant tides. And if this tech keeps working without costly repairs, it might catch the attention of investors and cities alike.

The MeyGen project powers up to 7,000 homes each year. Plans are in place to add 20 more turbines once local grid upgrades are finished. Eventually, there could be up to 130 turbines.

And this isn't a one-off. In other news, a microplastic-eating robot was developed by middle schoolers in Arizona. One project after another is proving the clean energy future is practical — and surprisingly doable.

Rémi Gruet, CEO of Ocean Energy Europe, called the MeyGen project a "very significant milestone."

The takeaway? "We'll push the industry forward," said Fraser Johnson, MeyGen operations and maintenance manager. "Unfortunately, others are having difficulty achieving what MeyGen has achieved."

