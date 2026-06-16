Warming streams are pumping out far more methane, and nature's microbial filter is not stepping up

When people talk about methane pollution, cows often get most of the blame. But new research suggests some of the planet's tiniest organisms may be contributing to a far larger climate problem than many people realize.

In geothermally warmed streams, scientists observed methane pollution climbing as temperatures rose. The microbes that feed on the gas also became more active, but not enough to prevent overall releases from increasing.

What happened?

Using geothermally warmed headwater streams as a natural laboratory, a study covered by Earth.com focused on the microbes that produce methane and the ones that eat it.

The goal was to see whether long-term warming makes this natural methane-removal process more effective.

To investigate, the team looked at more than 50 geothermally warmed headwater streams at sites in Iceland, Alaska, Greenland, Svalbard, and Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. Because these waters have been naturally heated for centuries, they offered a rare opportunity to study ecosystems that have already been exposed to warmer conditions for generations.

Across the temperatures studied, methane production potential was about 12 times higher, and the sediments had a methane-to-carbon dioxide ratio more than 50 times higher. Although methane-eating microbes became more active, they still did not stop a larger share of methane from escaping.

Why does it matter?

Even modest increases in methane can matter a lot because, over the short term, the gas traps much more heat than carbon dioxide. Microbes in freshwater environments already account for nearly half of the methane that reaches the atmosphere.

Around 75% of the methane was consumed in both cooler and warmer streams. The microbes kept working, but because that share did not rise with temperature, warmer waters still ended up releasing much more methane overall.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, could have implications far beyond this relatively limited group of streams. The same basic microbial processes occur in wetlands, peatlands, and lakes worldwide. If this pattern holds in other freshwater systems, some climate models may be underestimating how much methane these natural environments could release as the planet warms.

What are people saying?

According to the study, prolonged warming does not seem to make this natural methane-removal system any stronger. That weakens the idea that ecosystems might naturally compensate for extra methane produced in hotter conditions. Instead, the results suggest a self-reinforcing cycle: higher temperatures lead to more methane emissions, and that extra methane adds to further warming.

The team argued that this is not merely a local phenomenon. If the same fixed-filter effect applies across freshwater systems globally, rising methane may be less a manageable risk and more an inherent consequence of a warming planet.

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