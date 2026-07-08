Meta faces backlash after adding monthly paywall to Ray-Ban smart glasses' hearing-boost feature

A new paywall on Meta's smart glasses is drawing complaints. The company now limits access to a hearing-boost feature unless users pay a monthly fee, even though many buyers likely assumed it was part of the device they had already purchased.

What's happening?

According to Cybernews, Meta now restricts Conversation Focus on its Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses to a small free allotment. The feature, which boosts nearby voices in noisy environments, is available for only three hours per month at no charge.

Paying $20 a month for Meta One Premium raises that limit to 15 hours monthly, but the setup has angered users who argue that they should not have to effectively rent access to functionality in hardware they already own.

Because it can make conversations easier to follow in busy places, Conversation Focus reads to many people as a practical day-to-day aid rather than a flashy extra.

That frustration has spilled onto Reddit, where users have described the decision as another case of subscription creep and said Meta is putting a clock on a feature built into a product people already own.

Why does it matter?

It adds another recurring expense to a device that has already been purchased, pushing the real cost of ownership higher than many buyers may have expected.

It also undercuts a basic consumer expectation: If a device has certain hardware capabilities, owners should be able to use them without paying a monthly fee. When companies lock built-in functions behind subscriptions, consumers can end up paying more while having less control over products they already own.

The backlash is stronger because the feature may matter most in loud settings and to people who are hard of hearing, so limiting its use has struck some users as especially troubling.

It also reflects a growing trend of companies treating ownership more like an ongoing subscription relationship. That can leave shoppers wary of hidden costs and make so-called buy-once products feel far less dependable.

What can I do?

Key features can require subscriptions, come with usage caps, or later be moved behind a paywall. Those details can change the total cost of a device.

Premium plans can also create differences in feature access after purchase, and unclear policies can leave owners dealing with restrictions or surprise charges over time.

Consumers can generally vote with their dollar in these situations, supporting products and brands that do not paywall features, use microtransactions, or otherwise conduct business in a way that is contrary to their preferences. Of course, in some cases, a product may be needed for someone, but the broader perspective of avoiding the pull of consumerism can help to keep companies from practices they recognize to be unpopular — and it only works if a lack of money shows they are unpopular.

For many owners, the reaction has been blunt. One Reddit user wrote, "Beyond wild. They aren't limiting the hardware itself, they are now trying to limit your time permitted with certain hardware features," while another added, "Adding new anti-features to a featureless device is a bold move."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.