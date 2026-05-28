Colorado county launches free treatments as invasive Japanese beetles threaten 300 plant species

The invasive beetle was first found in Mesa County in 2022.

An invasive pest that can chew through hundreds of plant species is once again the talk of Mesa County, Colorado, as officials begin another round of free treatments to slow the spread of Japanese beetles.

After early control efforts pushed beetle numbers down, KKCO 11 News reported that this treatment season could be especially important as drought introduces new challenges.

Mesa County started its annual Japanese beetle treatments last week, focusing on turf grass areas where grubs develop before emerging as destructive adults. The county is offering those treatments free to private landowners in designated zones.

The invasive beetle was first found in Mesa County in 2022. Since the county's initial response in 2023, the local beetle population fell from 5,700 to 1,500 last year, KKCO reported.

County officials said the beetles feed on as many as 300 plant species, including crops and ornamentals.

Ryan Surad, Mesa County's noxious weed and pest coordinator, told KKCO that the insect is especially worrying because of how broadly it attacks and how much damage it can do.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

Mesa County depends heavily on agriculture, and widespread plant damage can ripple through households, workers, and local businesses.

Japanese beetles threaten both food-growing operations and the ornamental plants people rely on to maintain homes, landscapes, and public spaces. When invasive pests spread unchecked, communities can face rising costs, reduced crop quality, and more pressure on already stressed ecosystems.

This year's treatment cycle also comes as drought conditions create additional challenges. Dry conditions can weaken plants, making them more vulnerable to pest damage and making it hard for them to recover once they've been attacked.

Mesa County is continuing its coordinated response by focusing on beetles early in their life cycle, before they emerge and begin feeding on plants, per KKCO. Treating turf grass for grubs can help stop the problem upstream, reducing the number of adult beetles later in the season.

The county's free program lowers the barrier to participation. A patchwork response often leaves room for pests to rebound, while broader community action can help protect neighborhoods, farms, and public land.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.